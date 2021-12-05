The first case of ‘Omicron’ infection came in Delhi, the person had returned to India from Tanzania

The Delhi government has become alert after the first case of Omicron was reported in the country’s capital Delhi. A 37-year-old man who came to Delhi from Tanzania has been found infected with ‘Omicron’. This is the first case related to the new variant of the corona virus in Delhi and the fifth case in the country. Officials of LNJP hospital said that the patient is currently being treated at the hospital. Officials said that he has minor symptoms of the disease.

At the same time, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “So far 17 patients of Kovid-19 and 6 people who came in contact with them have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital. According to the report, so far Omicron has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing.” According to PTI, an official told that the patient is Indian and had returned from Tanzania a few days ago.

The official further said, “The places the patient has visited in the last few days are being traced and information related to the people who came in contact with him is also being collected.” The infected passengers are being admitted to LNJP Hospital, where a separate ward has been set up for their isolation and treatment.

Earlier, two cases of Omicron variant were found in Karnataka on Thursday. A 66-year-old South African national in the state and a 46-year-old doctor from Bangalore were found infected with this new variant of the corona virus. Both these people are vaccinated. Whereas, on Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI in Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra were found infected with Omicron.

According to the central government, Britain, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel have been included in the list of ‘threatened countries’. According to the new rules, it is mandatory for passengers coming from ‘danger countries’ to undergo RT-PCR test and will be allowed to leave the airport only after the test results are out. Apart from this, two percent of the passengers coming from other countries will be screened and samples of any passenger can be taken for this test.