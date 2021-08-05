The First Debate in the Newsom Recall

YORBA LINDA – Last night saw the first debate to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, an election that could dramatically reshape California’s future.

But the governor declined an invitation to attend the event, which was held at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.

Also missing: Caitlyn Jenner, the best-known candidate to replace him, and Larry Elder, the conservative talk show host who is the main challenger in the polls.

Perhaps not surprisingly in California, a state where political apathy is high and voter turnout is low. It’s typical to hear that people don’t know Newsom is facing a recall, let alone the names of his challengers.