The first digital university will open in the country, the scope of PM-E ​​Vidya will increase

The Finance Minister said that the first digital university will be set up to provide world-class quality universal education.

The Finance Minister also announced setting up of the first digital university to provide world class quality universal education, aligning the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to the progressive industrial needs, setting up of a world class foreign university in GIFT City and creating virtual laboratories and digital materials. Of.

Presenting the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, Sitharaman said that a digital university would be set up to provide world-class quality, accessible education to students across the country at their doorsteps. It will be made available in various Indian languages ​​and ‘ICT formats’. The university will be built on a network based ‘hub-spoke model’ with hub buildings equipped with state-of-the-art ‘ICT’ expertise. The best public universities and institutions of the country will collaborate in the form of a network of ‘hub-spoke’.

The Finance Minister said that most of these children study in government schools. We recognize the need for providing supplementary education and establishing a forward-looking system for education. Sitharaman said that due to the closure of schools due to the pandemic, our children, especially those coming from rural areas and scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, have been deprived of formal education for almost two years.

In order to save children from this loss of education in future, PM e-Vidya’s ‘One Class One TV Channel’ program will be increased from 12 TV channels to 200 TV channels in the budget. He said that with this all the states would be able to provide supplementary education to the students of class 1-12 in their regional languages. He said that 750 virtual laboratories in science and mathematics and 75 skill e-labs for synchronous learning environment would be set up in the year 2022-23 to promote critical thinking skills and give space to creativity as part of vocational curriculum.

Sitharaman said that high quality e-content will be created in the language spoken there through digital teachers on internet, mobile, phone, TV, radio. He said that a competitive mechanism would be set up to empower and equip teachers with digital tools of teaching-learning to generate quality e-content and to achieve better learning outcomes. Referring to the development of India-centric knowledge in urban planning design, the Finance Minister said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will play a leading role in improving, enhancing quality and access to urban planning courses among other institutions.

The Finance Minister said that ‘Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood – the DESH- Stake e-portal’ will be launched. Its objective is to empower citizens in such a way that they can develop their skills through online training. Under this, API based credible skill accreditation will be provided and payment will be made accordingly so that citizens can get the benefits of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. Sitharaman said that through a variety of applications, the facility of ‘Drone Shakti’ and Startups for Drones-as-a-Service (DRaaS) will be promoted. The required courses for skill development will be run in selected ITI institutes of all the states.