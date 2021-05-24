The first full trailer for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals promises an epoch-spanning epic from Marvel



After a short teaser earlier in Might, Marvel has lastly revealed a full-length trailer for Eternals, set to hit theaters on November fifth. Along with being the newest entry within the MCU, Eternals is the first movie from Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao since profitable Greatest Image and Greatest Director wins for Nomadland earlier this yr.

The trailer doesn’t truly do a lot to showcase the plot of what Eternals shall be about, as an alternative specializing in the civilization-spanning scope of the superhero crew and its members all through human historical past.

“We now have watched and guided. We now have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders,” Salma Hayek’s Ajak muses, as we see the Eternals assist humanity increase crops, set up cities, and warfare all through the ages. “All through the years, we now have by no means interfered — till now.” As to what risk is inflicting the Eternals to affix collectively and intervene in the middle of human occasions? That should wait till future trailers (or the precise movie itself).

Eternals is notable for a number of causes past its plot. The solid — led by Gemma Chan (Sersi), with Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee, in addition to Sport of Thrones expats Richard Madden and Package Harington — is definitely probably the most numerous lineup of actors in any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to this point. (Albeit, it’s a milestone that took over a decade and almost two-dozen movies to achieve.)

Picture: Marvel Studios

It’s additionally an enormous swing on Marvel’s half by way of getting audiences on board with a brand new ensemble solid primarily based on a much less widespread property. The Eternals — a bunch of immortal heroes who’ve existed alongside human civilization for centuries, typically mistaken for the gods of human mythology — aren’t precisely family names, even with a much-hyped new run of comics from famous person author Kieron Gillen at the moment in print.

It’s an identical sort of gamble that the corporate has taken up to now on different lesser-known groups, like Guardians of the Galaxy — now one in every of Marvel’s most beloved group of characters. However these experiments have additionally gone south quick: simply ask Marvel’s Inhumans, which was handed off from feature-length movie right down to the now-defunct Marvel Tv studios to show right into a collection as an alternative, which was broadly panned after which canceled after a single season.

With a solid full of Hollywood A-listers and probably the most thrilling administrators round engaged on the undertaking, it appears unlikely that Eternals will meet Inhumans’ destiny — however we’ll have to attend till November to search out out for positive.