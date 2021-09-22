The First Patient Testimony About Theranos Trial Results: A Miscarriage That Wasn’t

Brittany Gould, wearing a black mask with a clear window through which you could see her mouth, suffocated while telling the court about her experience with Theranos in 2014. She used the company’s tests because they were cheap—her language was “cost-effective”—and the results told her, incorrectly, that she was having an abortion. This would have been her fourth consecutive miscarriage.

The defense in US v Elizabeth Holmes blocked Gould’s testimony about the emotional impact of a poor trial, so jurors did not hear how it affected him. But “the loss of all these babies and pregnancies, and going through the experience of thinking I’m losing another one, is a lot,” Gold said. wall street journal In an interview before the test.

The experience was anecdotal – until the wrong result was returned

Gold’s poor results are the first real-world example of how Theranos’ trials affected patients. So far we’ve heard about bad labs and wrong results from employees – but we haven’t seen ordinary people whose lives have been affected by them.

Gold is among the patients the government will call to testify against Holmes, who faces 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. But it is difficult to know how many patients got poor results. Although there was a company database of millions of results, it was encrypted and the government could not find its password; The original version of the database has been destroyed.

Gould went to Walgreens, which hosts Theranos wellness centers, and “stuck my finger,” she testified. Other than the finger stick test, the experience was anecdotal – until the wrong result was returned. Her nurse practitioner called Gould, and she had to deliver the bad news that it looked like she was having a miscarriage.

Although Gould’s moment on the stand was brief, his nurse practitioner Audra Zachman testified in greater detail. Zachman received Theranos’ promotional material in his practice, Southwest Contemporary Women’s Care. Theranos was “very exciting” when it first heard about it, especially since the company offered to set up a lab beneath one of the practice’s offices.

Gould’s previous miscarriage meant her pregnancy was considered high-risk, so Zachman ordered a test for hCG, a key hormone in the pregnancy. In a normal pregnancy, its value doubles every 48 to 72 hours, Zachman said. Gold first took a test from Quest on September 30, 2014 with a value of 1,005. Then, on October 2, Theranos test showed that its level had jumped to 12,558; On October 4, another Theranos test showed that those values ​​had dropped to 125.58.

While Zachman told Gould that the test values ​​suggested a miscarriage, he also told Gould to take his prenatal vitamin and do another test. Quest’s test on October 6 showed results consistent with a normal pregnancy. So did the next value from Quest.

Those results “stand out as such a red flag” about Theranos, Zachman said. He has never seen anything like the results Gold got.

Zachman complained to Theranos, and apparently corresponded with Holmes’ brother, Christian. He blamed the data entry process, not the testing. But the corrected values ​​were still related, as they were identical to the October 2 results. Usually, when HGC does not go up, it indicates an ectopic pregnancy, where the embryo has implanted outside the womb.

Because Zachman could not find a satisfactory explanation from Theranos, he stopped referring patients there. Still, he kept getting results from Theranos as his patients brought them in; He didn’t need a doctor’s order to have the blood drawn.

“You can’t provide accurate patient care with false results.”

Upon cross-examination, Zachman testified to several corrective measures introduced by Theranos—which made the company sound like one of those Amazon sellers begging you to remove your bad review. See, Zachman sat on the board of Southwest Contemporary Women’s Care, which evaluated new products. So Theranos offered to run, and run, a study in 30 people comparing its results with those of Quest and a third-party lab. Christian Holmes offered to give her his personal email address and phone number. He was also offered a meeting with Elizabeth Holmes.

When results came back from Theranos’ study with his employer, Zachman still didn’t refer patients to Theranos, saying his colleagues largely didn’t either. The experience with Gold was so troubling for her – as a healthcare provider and a woman, she said – that the study could not convince her to use the tests.

Gold never used Theranos again. “You can’t provide accurate patient care with false results,” she said on the stand.

But between October 2015 and October 2016, Theranos conducted another 300 hCG tests for patients in Southwest Contemporary Women’s Care, according to defense evidence.

Obviously, the goal was to blunt the impact of Zachman’s testimony; Raksha did not question Gold. The question the defense wanted the jurors to ask themselves seemed to be: “Will Theranos go above and beyond – with studies and so on – if this was really a hoax?”

These documents were also used to point fingers at lab directors

The morning’s testimony was similar: Surekha Gangakhedkar, who had previously developed the tests at Theranos and dropped her concerns about bringing those tests to patients, was cross-examined. First, the defense attempted to establish that it had done genuine, good work with the drug companies Centocor and Celgene.

The defense also showed Holmes emails congratulating Gangakhedkar for his work, one of which arrived at 12:20 pm on Wednesday.

Then, to show that Theranos took its trials seriously, several documents were produced that were signed by Gangakhedkar. These reports detailed how the tests were developed, and were massive. But those documents are not the same ones that are needed to gain approval for testing in patients.

These documents were also used to point fingers at the laboratory directors as they were ultimately responsible for the tests.

Holmes was presented as a “good boss”.

As with Gangakhedkar, along with Zachman, Holmes was presented as the “good boss” who just wanted to fix things. It wasn’t just the Yash email. Holmes approved a month-long leave so that Gangakhedkar could visit his family with extended family in India. And when Gangakhedkar stepped down, Holmes tried to talk to him. Holmes offered a leave of absence, and asked if there was anything else she could do to make Gangakhedkar stay.

In contrast, Balwani was portrayed as a “bad boss” who repeatedly undermined the work of Gangakhedkar’s team.

Zachman’s and Gangakhedkar’s testimony felt similar—when something went wrong, Theranos or Holmes attempted to fix it. But one thing stood out: Gold’s story was not like that. He What was most affected by the poor test results was not Zachman. And Theranos knew that it had bad consequences.

While Zachman was offered Christian Holmes’ phone number and a meeting with Elizabeth Holmes, Gould did not testify to anything similar. Maybe she wasn’t important enough that Theranos wanted to win. After all, she was just a patient.