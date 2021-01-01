The first rebellious Maharaja of Bhojpur Fateh Sahi

Munna K. Pandey

‘Isan Veer Na Sunli Kane / Jaane Mein Na Jaaneel.’ – In 1765 AD, when Shah Alam was handed over the Diwani of Bihar, Bengal and Orissa to the British, the District Collector of Saran, Fateh Bahadur Sahi of Hussainpur (Gopalganj District) Bihar) is also said to have demanded revenue from Kilus Akar to accept the subordination of the company. Fateh Bahadur Sahi I Dunu refused to comply. In this part of Saran province, Fateh Bahadur Sahi was fighting the British for about twenty-three years, when Kabo was standing directly in front, in the manner of Kabo Ganimikawa. The company collapsed after demolishing the fort of Hussainpur. Then Fateh Sahi’s rebellion continued unabated, taking refuge in the forest of Bankjogini near Hussainpur. Further, Fateh Sahi continued to challenge the British rule by establishing his own state in today’s Tamkuhiraj of UP. Prof. Manager Pandey writes that it was written some time ago by the British that the troubles of the Peshwas of Hamani are new and that the troubles of Fateh Bahadur Sahi of Hamani are new. Warren Hastings and his advisory committee wrote to the people on 14 June 1775, citing a copy of a letter sent by Isaac Rose, Simon Rose, Iman and Lieutenant Erskin of the East India Company – ‘… Fateh Bahadur Sahi Talukdar Husapur State Havan. He revolted against the company government and explicitly denied it to Bethel Baran and Kar Debe in Dihle Baran. Historian Ramalkhan Shukla Fateh Sahi became the first mass revolt against the Company monarchy in India. In 1781, after being harassed by a warrior, Warren Hastings and Edward Wheeler signed the capture of Ago License Nickel Jame I Ziker Baje Fateh Sahi and offered a reward of twenty thousand rupees.

Despite the announcement of a large reward for the capture of Maharaja Fateh Sahila, the British were unable to capture or beat him. Your patriotic king by rewarding the common people. There are few examples of such a popular king in history.

Although Maharaja’s cousin Babu Basant Sahi sided with the British against his father, Maharaja Fateh Sahi beheaded his brother Basant Sahi as a punitive action against his father. In addition, Mir Jamal, the tax superintendent of King Angregan, was assassinated. On this incident, Kuldeep Narayan Rai’s ‘Mir Jamal Vadh’ section clashes with the poem – ‘Fatehshi Veer Lakh Mein / Ekta Lakh Saman / Jaise Baaj Jhapat Mare / Jhapatsu, Daptasu Karsu Pyan’.

Ego examples of Fateh Sahi’s revolt The attack on the British Cantonment Area Line market at Bada Gopalganj, Jamie Ego is estimated to have killed about two hundred British. After such a large loss to the company with limited resources and small artillery, the deputy officers fled the Patna militia area. Seeing the role of ascetic rebellion in the history of Saran district, but Hamani came to know that monks are also getting support in Fateh Sahi rebellion.

The fighting skills of Maharaja Fateh Sahi were also prominent in the Chetsingh rebellion of Benaras. Following the heroism of Fateh Sahi, in 1781, after Hastings’ escape from Benares, the song became popular – ‘Hoda on horseback, Jean on elephant / Warren Histin on run chunar.’

Today we are celebrating the nectar of freedom of the people of Gopalganj, the youth of Gopalganj, the hero of freedom, the glorious history of India, the year of sacrifice and sacrifice, not only the year of his sacrifice, but an unfortunate method that was unfortunately forgotten.

