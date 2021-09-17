The flooded stadium went viral, but the Somerset Patriots didn’t give up

Flood mitigation efforts in and around the stadium were long overdue. After Hurricane Floyd devastated the neighboring town of Bound Brook in 1999, the US Army Corps of Engineers built the infrastructure – detention reservoirs, levees and pumping stations – to prevent similar devastating floods.

But those plans faltered around 9:30 p.m. on September 1. At Bound Brook, a floodgate could not open because New Jersey Transit Train 5451 stalled on its track. In Bridgewater, Kevin Finnegan, a special-needs employee who does stadium maintenance, was at home with his parents when one of the walls in the family basement gave way to a storm surge. The water rose up the stairs to the second floor and the family lost both their vehicles. His house is not fit to live in.

“It’s crazy how devastating it was,” Iwicki said.

After that there was relief. Player Development Director for the Yankees, Kevin Reese, and the franchise’s Minor League Operations Manager, Nick Avanzato, flew to Tampa, Fla., to walk players and staff through insurance claims, arrange rental cars, and provide financial support. A GoFundMe page was started for the Finnegans, and Chuck Hodgdon, owner of Stadium Graphics, walked down from New Hampshire to help put the outfield wall back together. Interns and executives worked with caterers and construction crews who were already making repairs on site.

Everything was electrocuted, including the hay to make sure the soil didn’t suffocate. Each seat was locked, then hand washed and put down a second time. Poorner and his crew checked the ground three times to make sure there were no soft spots. One of the final steps was to purchase new resin bags, which allowed the pitcher to use during the game for a better grip on sweaty nights, as the regulars were all soaked. Before the first pitch on Friday – nine nights after Ida’s visit – Fuller returned to his typical moan.

“Some of my maw lines were a little crooked,” he said.

By then, there were few signs that there had been a flood, and it was not until the late inning that a foul smell wafted through the stands after the wind changed direction. Before the ninth inning, the public address announcer said that there would be no fireworks after the game because the launch area was inaccessible in the wake of the storm. Finally, at the bottom of the 12th inning, outfielder Michael Beltre made a double slice on the opposite side of left-center field to drive into the winning run, and his Patriots teammate in the dugout to drive him to second base. exited. The three players separately washed the cooler and Beltre and the field with ice water.