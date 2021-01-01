The food distribution festival started by Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath was seen dancing by putting up posters, video viral on social media

Ann Mahotsav was organized in Uttar Pradesh from 5th August. This program has been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Garib Kalyan Yojana. PM Modi participated in this program through video conferencing. Keeping his point, he said that some political parties saw Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of politics but now the double engine government has changed the way of looking at the state.

During this program, PM Narendra Modi also said that New India is not determined by family but by hard work and New India is brought by winning medals not by rank. After this program pictures of free distribution ceremony came out from many districts of UP. Now some such videos are going viral on social media in which girls are seen dancing on the stage with posters of free food distribution. Through this video people are targeting BJP. Along with the common people, the common people are also attacking the BJP on the viral video.

Sharing this video, Samajwadi Party’s National Secretary Rajiv Rai wrote that after seeing this dance in the BJP program, I am not thinking what you are thinking, I am just thinking that even by mistake it is of some other party. If it was in the program, what would have been going on in the media? Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba tweeted this video and wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi free other distribution ceremony?

SP party leader Anand Bhadauria, while posting this viral video, wrote that Bharatiya Janata Party’s free food distribution festival. SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari wrote on this video that Baba ji’s fake Ram Rajya. A Twitter user wrote that in Saifai Mahotsav, those who give knowledge, you are celebrating the festival of food distribution. It was commented from the @YdShanker Twitter account that in the interest of the nation and the interest of the country, BJP’s colorful program showing Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao.

Seeing this dance in BJP program I am not thinking what you are thinking I am just thinking that even if by mistake it would have happened in the program of some other party, What was going on in the media?

Demanding action from the @YadavGanaa Twitter account, it was written that the honor of women is being played with, all this should stop, such a festival should not happen. And whoever has done this, action should be taken against him.

Free food distribution festival.

Congress leader Sanjay Yadav wrote that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders have become mentally insolvent. On the one hand, where the people of most areas of the state have reached the point of starvation due to natural calamities, then the negated government is joking with the victims by giving it the name of ‘Anna Utsav’. Sluggishness is their culture.





