The founder of Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool is leaving

Brandon Silverman, founder and CEO of Facebook-owned analytics tool CrowdTangle, is leaving the company, according to an internal farewell post to coworkers posted on Wednesday. ledge.

His departure comes as Facebook is under pressure to publicly share more data about the content spread on its service. CrowdTangle, a free tool that lets anyone track popular posts on Facebook and Instagram, is at the center of that debate. In recent years, it has been used to show that far-right personalities are regularly the accounts with the most engagement on Facebook. This infuriated some Facebook executives, who felt that the data being shared by CrowdTangle was incomplete, and earlier this year, the CrowdTangle team was disbanded as a standalone team.

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne confirmed Silverman’s departure, saying it “will not alter the day-to-day functioning of the CrowdTangle product experience.” He said Silverman left the “day-to-day management” of CrowdTangle a few months ago “as part of a growing suite of transparency resources” after the company’s advertising library moved to a broader integrity organization such as Facebook.

Facebook bought CrowdTangle in 2016 because it was pushing media companies to post more on their News Feed, and the tool is still used to track viral posts on the social network. In his farewell post to employees, Silverman said, “You do this not because you’re looking for some specific outcome for our credibility or legitimacy or trust, but because it takes so many public interest organizations to do their jobs.” This data is needed.”

“I am not sure what the future holds for CrowdTangle or data transparency at Facebook, but I am optimistic,” he wrote.

This story is developing…