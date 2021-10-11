The funniest contestants in Bigg Boss: Shahnaz Gill to Rakhi Sawant and Tejaswi Prakash The funniest contestants in Bigg Boss who rocked everyone

Shahnaz Gill Shahnaz Gill had shown such charm before the bright light. When Shahnaz arrived in ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, even Salman Khan couldn’t help but be impressed. Shahnaz made the audience laugh a lot throughout the season. Shahnaz and Siddharth Shukla were well liked in the chemistry show. Shahnaz Gill used to talk to people. She was a contestant who made everyone laugh and laugh even in war.

Rakhi Sawant Rakhi Sawant had entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as a wild card contestant and she was stunned as soon as she entered. Although Rakhi was said to be very bad tempered for some of her actions. But everyone loved Rakhi's entertainment. That is why Rakhi has been called the 'Entertainment Queen of Bigg Boss'. Rakhi Sawant brought her Julie character 'Bigg Boss' into the house and scared everyone. In addition to this, he also had some dialogues, on which later raps were also made.

Arshi Khan Apart from Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan also entertained a lot. Arshi Khan had entered ‘Bigg Boss 14’ with Rakhi Sawant and gradually she also became everyone’s favorite. His dialogues ‘Awam Dekh Rahe Hai’ and ‘Jillaat Ke Laddu’ became huge hits. Salman Khan was very appreciative of Arshi Khan’s Urdu. Arshi Khan’s bonding with Rahul Vaidya and Ali Goni was much loved.

VJ Andy VJ Andy appeared in the 7th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ and loved his game and fun. VJ Andy’s dialogue ‘Aloo Bade Karare’ was a huge hit that season.

Ejaz Khan Another contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ made a lot of headlines and it was Ejaz Khan. Ejaz Khan’s ‘number one’ dialogue was very popular. Ejaz Khan’s tapori style and one-liners made a lot of headlines that season.

Dolly Bindra In ‘Bigg Boss 3’, Dolly Bindra not only created a lot of discussion for her plays and fights but also entertained the audience a lot with her contradictions.

Imam Siddiqui How can anyone forget Imam Siddiqui? While Imam Siddiqui, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 6’, stunned the family members, he made people laugh a lot. Sometimes he wore strange clothes to make people laugh and sometimes he did things that made the audience laugh. One of Imam Siddiqui’s hit dialogues was ‘Time Out’.

Kamal R. Khan How can we forget actor Kamal R Khan who only appeared in Bigg Boss 3? Although KRK had a lot of quarrels with family members that season, many times he did things that surprised the audience and made them laugh.

It’s been a week since ‘Bigg Boss 15’ started. This week, the bright light of a contestant who won everyone’s heart and made everyone laugh. Bright Light is being seen as the most effective competitor this season.