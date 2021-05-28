The Future Is Velvet Ropes

This text is a part of the On Tech publication. You possibly can join right here to obtain it weekdays.

The final quarter-century of computing has been like an open, pulsing and barely unruly nightclub. It was largely good for all of us.

Let me clarify why the half-death final week of Android good watches reignites my considerations that the velvet ropes are going up outdoors this social gathering and that new concepts would possibly get stopped on the door. (Sure, I’m going to abuse this metaphor.)

My worry is that the key applied sciences of the longer term might be extra closed and managed by tech giants than the non-public computer systems, internet browsers and smartphones that dominate our digital lives right this moment.

Right here’s how computing had been working: Microsoft (and Apple) made the dominant brains of non-public computer systems, and Google and Apple did the identical for smartphones. However these mind makers acknowledged — typically reluctantly — that they couldn’t succeed alone.