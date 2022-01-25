The future of endangered universities: The future of endangered universities needs to be adapted to the new reality: Report – The future of endangered universities needs to be adapted to the new reality

Highlights The future of universities is threatened by the epidemic.

Universities need to adapt quickly to new realities.

Education has been greatly affected.

The temporary increase in distance education initiatives due to the Kovid-19 epidemic is only the beginning of a rapid change in the field of higher education and even after the re-opening of the campuses of the institutes, their officials have to admit that the situation has returned to normal. Normal. Not to be outdone, a new report evaluates this. According to the report, the epidemic poses a number of challenges to universities in developing economies and threatens the future of universities.



‘Are the universities of the past still the future?’ The title report is published by the consulting firm EY and is based on a future analysis of the higher education sector. It is based on 29 interviews with universities in the US, UK, India, Singapore and Australia.

The report concludes that universities need to adapt quickly to new realities, given the demographic changes, geopolitical challenges, changing demands in the workplace and students’ aspirations for a quality digital experience.

According to the report, “Universities around the world are still grappling with the global epidemic. Accelerated transition to temporary distance education is just the beginning of a rapid transformation in this area.

It says that while they have not considered what their purpose is and how they will deliver the values, some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 epidemic could quickly turn into a threat to survival. It is time to ask difficult questions, challenge the status quo, and think about how and where and to whom higher education should be offered.

The report, released on the occasion of International Education Day, recommends that universities should look to the past and the future.

Universities’ monopoly on accreditation is coming to an end and long-term and graduate teaching-training is being mainstreamed, the report said. It says organizations should prepare for a world where location or credentials are not so important to the trainees.