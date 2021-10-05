The future of films collides with the past at the New York Film Festival

For nearly six decades, the New York Film Festival has offered a glimpse into the future of film. That has certainly been true this year, with the Lincoln Center screening room population and a busy season of streaming and theatrical releases. Over two autumn weeks — the festival’s 59th edition runs until Sunday — New York cinephiles are treated to a series of sneak previews, early prospects of seeing films that will make their way to the wider world over the next few months.

Part of the event is to spark word of mouth and media coverage, tease the Oscar race and disrupt the art-house box office and see what people are willing to argue about. Will it be the lewd provocations of Julia DuCournau’s “Titan”? The Wide-Screen Western Psychodrama of Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”? The painful, low-key intimacy of Mike Mills’ “Let’s Walk”? There has been something reassuring about the ritual of those questions, and about the conversation, unrelated to the pandemic or the politics they promise.

But the excitement of innovation is tinged with nostalgia. Apart from the required masks and proof of vaccination, this New York festival seemed like a long time ago. The mix of favorite auteurs and up-and-comers felt familiar, and not in a bad way. We hope to see Todd Haynes, Wes Anderson, Bruno Dumont and Hong Sangsu in this setting and stumble across discoveries and reenactments. I didn’t know that “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” from Georgian director Alexander Koberidze What to expect from After watching it — a slow-moving, semi-magical romance with a belligerent voice and leisurely shots of the city of Kutaisi — I’m still not sure what to make of it. That too, is a quintessential festival experience.