The future of films collides with the past at the New York Film Festival
For nearly six decades, the New York Film Festival has offered a glimpse into the future of film. That has certainly been true this year, with the Lincoln Center screening room population and a busy season of streaming and theatrical releases. Over two autumn weeks — the festival’s 59th edition runs until Sunday — New York cinephiles are treated to a series of sneak previews, early prospects of seeing films that will make their way to the wider world over the next few months.
Part of the event is to spark word of mouth and media coverage, tease the Oscar race and disrupt the art-house box office and see what people are willing to argue about. Will it be the lewd provocations of Julia DuCournau’s “Titan”? The Wide-Screen Western Psychodrama of Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”? The painful, low-key intimacy of Mike Mills’ “Let’s Walk”? There has been something reassuring about the ritual of those questions, and about the conversation, unrelated to the pandemic or the politics they promise.
But the excitement of innovation is tinged with nostalgia. Apart from the required masks and proof of vaccination, this New York festival seemed like a long time ago. The mix of favorite auteurs and up-and-comers felt familiar, and not in a bad way. We hope to see Todd Haynes, Wes Anderson, Bruno Dumont and Hong Sangsu in this setting and stumble across discoveries and reenactments. I didn’t know that “What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” from Georgian director Alexander Koberidze What to expect from After watching it — a slow-moving, semi-magical romance with a belligerent voice and leisurely shots of the city of Kutaisi — I’m still not sure what to make of it. That too, is a quintessential festival experience.
After looking at most of the Key Slate and a few other offerings—and dealing with the inevitable regret about what I’ve missed—my main takeaway is a sense of comfort. This is unusual, and in the past I would have seen it as a disappointment. What I look for, which I believe to be to the point of dogma, is art that is challenging, difficult, abrasive, shocking. I’ve seen a few attempts at it, including “Titan,” which, despite its bright colors, extreme violence, and sexual aggression, didn’t quite succeed for me, and Radu Judd’s “Bad Luck Banging or Looney Porn,” which did a lot. did. .
Jude shoots his film in 2020 on the streets of Bucharest, where people are masked, anxious and rude. Like that setting, the story—of a schoolteacher embroiled in a culture-war sex scandal—is unpleasantly contemporary, and the overall mood of the picture is rough and unpardonable. It’s the opposite of escapism, and while I can’t say that “Bad Luck Banging” is a lot of fun, it has a laxative, present-tense power. That’s how we live, and it’s terrible.
What is the option? Or, more accurately, is there a kind of aesthetic relief from current reality that does not amount to denial of it? One answer that appeals to many filmmakers at the moment is to treat the medium as a vehicle of memory, using its tools to produce records of the past, to account for ambiguity, blank spaces and confrontational perspectives. Have a place
The most radical and obvious gesture of this kind comes in “Memoria” from Thai director Epichatpong Veerasethkul. Like his previous features (including “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”), this one is dreamy and elusive, less story than a succession of moods and existential puzzles. Tilda Swinton plays an Englishwoman living in Colombia who begins to hear noises inaudible to someone else. She asks a young sound engineer to help her synthesize what she hears, which isn’t the only strange phenomenon she encounters.
In a small town in the mountains, she meets a man named an engineer who claims to remember everything that happened to her. Not only that, he can decode “memories” of past events stored in rocks and other inanimate objects. He says that his consciousness is so saturated that he never left his hometown, and never watched any movies or television. His new acquaintance is shocked, and tells him what he is missing. Play. News. game shows.
It doesn’t sound very motivating. What will he do with those images? But I don’t think “Memoria” is so dismissive of its technology that it’s reminding viewers how much more is more than our attempts to represent reality. The film is mind-blowing in its ambition and strangeness, but certainly modest too, as if it were one of those stones packed with information we might someday learn to unlock.
The most memorable films about memory at the festival felt likewise (though notably, distinctly) open-ended, inconclusive. Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II”, like “Memoria”, evokes memory in its title, and is viewed through a dual rearview mirror. Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), a 1980s London film student, recovering from the death of her boyfriend (Tom Burke, as seen in “The Souvenir”), turns their relationship into the theme of her thesis project. gives. That film, also called “The Souvenir”, makes “Part II” a sort of pseudo-documentary as well as a memoir, a coming-of-age story and a time capsule of the later Thatcher years.
Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” moves both back and forth with love and politics in its mind. It follows the tangled lives of its two main characters, women (played by Milena Smit and Penelope Cruz), who give birth in the same hospital over a period of several years. Their fates unfold under the shadow, sometimes imperceptible, sometimes inevitable, of the Spanish Civil War and the dictatorship that followed. The intersection of historical trauma and personal destiny is not an uncommon theme in contemporary cinema, but Almodovar handles it with distinctive elegance and a deeply nostalgic humanism.
Almodovar, the embodiment of Spain’s young Franco Jagran, is now in his early 70s. His film will kick off the festival this weekend, with a triptych of major work booked by his generation group. Joel Coen, born in 1954, and Jane Campion, born in 1957, both came on the scene in the 1980s like Almodovar, and both are asserting their seniority by heading out in new directions: Coen with his sharp-tongued, Bustle with “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (her first film without her brother, Ethan) and Campion with the tragic “Power of the Dog”. These movies look like comebacks – “Macbeth” for Orson Welles and Laurence Olivier’s black-and-white Shakespearean; Technicolor epics like “the giant” have “power” to spread—but they’re also a sign of life. And excerpts, perhaps, of the future.
