The future of Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2

Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 has seen its fair share of ups and downs throughout multiple seasons and expansions. While being used for fun against guardians in PvP and little to no use in PvE, fusion rifles stand in a very complicated position in Destiny 2 as the direction of the weapon type towards the near future is not clear yet.With the recent Season of Splicer seeing a new ritual weapon in the form of a fusion rifle, along with a few exotics, it will be interesting to see the changes Bungie brings from Season 15 onwards as promised.The present condition of Fusion Rifles in Playlist activities of Destiny 21) PvEIt is without a doubt that the fusion rifle type is one of a kind in Destiny 2, be it an exotic weapon or a legendary. With that being said, its use in PvE has seen a lot of downfall over the past few seasons.The use of One Thousand Voices hasn't spiked like before with each new activity. The community was handed a brand new legendary ritual weapon in Season 14 called "Null Composure." But many people still use grenade launchers and shotguns to clear elite enemies quickly and efficiently. Destiny 2 ritual weapon Null Composure (Image via Bungie)The sole purpose being a few exclusive perks that come with grenade launchers and shotguns, namely "ambitious assassin" and "one-two punch." The only noteworthy PvE and PvP perk for a fusion rifle is "Vorpal Weapon," which grants additional damage to bosses and supers.Bungie is looking for a way so that guardians can tune their fusion rifles in the future, which will play a vital role in damaging elite enemies and bosses in the endgame playlist activities. 2) PvPBungie has pretty much solidified the use of shotguns when it comes to close-range encounters. Be it aggressive frames, precision, or lightweight, shotguns in crucibles take the cake when it comes to one-shotting other guardians within a range of 7m. Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris adept weapon Exile's Curse (Image source Bungie)However, the trial's exclusive fusion rifle, "Exile's Curse," has an adept version to the weapon, which further adds the perk, "Celerity." This perk can greatly increase the reload speed, target acquisition, and handling ready-speed of the weapon, making it deadlier than any shotguns combined.The Bastion from Season of the Dawn is another fusion rifle that shoots three powerful bursts that can obliterate any enemies with the 7-meter range.All in all, it'll be interesting to see what Bungie has in store for the Destiny 2 community in terms of the weapon type of lost times, the fusion rifles. Whether there'll be entirely new mechanics or whether there'll be new perks replaced with the old ones remains a mystery.