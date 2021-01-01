The future of hockey in India: Parents will see the future of their children in hockey: Sreejesh

Parents will now inspire their children to play hockey, 41 years after winning a medal at the Olympics, says PR Sreejesh, goalkeeper for the Indian men’s hockey team. The Indian team defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The hockey team has won medals since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.On their return from Tokyo, a reception was held at the Ashoka Hotel here on Monday evening where Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated the players.

Sreejesh said, “We won the medal and proved to the world that we can win. Family members will now feel that their daughters also play hockey. As we won the medal, one day his son also brought the medal.

The Tokyo Olympics was Sreejesh’s third Olympics. The 33-year-old goalkeeper said the challenge now was for the team to maintain momentum and win more medals. “All sports have challenges. Whether you play Test cricket or participate in the Olympics, you always play to win. Now that we have won the medal, we need to maintain this level of performance.

Sreejesh said that although cricket is the most famous sport in the country, hockey has never left people’s minds. Sreejesh said, ‘Our performance was a bit low and people didn’t hear much about hockey. But now we have won a medal and everyone is talking about Indian hockey.

