The Future of Jerome Powell – The New York Times

here comes Kanter

President Biden’s choice to become antitrust chief of the Justice Department, Jonathan Cantor, will hear his nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. It comes during a push by progressives to remake the antitrust law, coinciding with record deal volumes.

If approved for the position, some say Cantor could be the toughest antitrust enforcer since Joel Klein—who famously took on Microsoft. This would make Kanator an unlikely economic populist, as he once represented … Microsoft in private practice.

Cantor is a big law partner with progressive leanings. In his years of private practice, Cantor handled Big Tech on behalf of clients such as Microsoft and News Corp. He has said that the work inspired him to see the dangers of corporate concentration. While tech companies may insist on Cantor’s backing given his previous work, legal experts said it shouldn’t be a problem unless he is placed in a position to oversee the case against a company like Microsoft. go.

His nomination has bipartisan support. Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom Kantor advised last year to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, has offered her support. Two of the nine former Justice Department chiefs who wrote in support of Cantor’s nomination worked in the Republican administration: Charles Rule from the Reagan administration and Makan Delrahim from the Trump administration. “I don’t agree with him,” Rule told The Times, “but he has the ideology he wants, and he is at the top of the antitrust lawyers of his generation.”

There are some $1.9 trillion pending deals, According to Bloomberg. Tougher scrutiny could thwart some of those mergers, such as the aborted combination of Aon and Willis Towers Watson, which abandoned its $30 billion tie-up in July instead of enduring a lengthy court battle with the Justice Department . Last month, the department filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue for a partnership it argued was a “genuine merger.”

Trade groups are concerned about the direction of antitrust enforcement. A coalition of industry groups wrote in a letter to the Senate subcommittee ahead of Cantor’s hearing, “The government already has the power it needs to review and challenge comparatively few mergers and acquisitions that address competing concerns.” increase.”