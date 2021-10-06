The Future of Jerome Powell – The New York Times
Critics make their case against Powell
Jay Powell, Fed chairman, has been praised for how he used the powers of the central bank to prop up the economy through the pandemic. His term as chair ends in February, and insiders say he has a good chance of being reappointed. But the decision is subject to an unusually high level of uncertainty, with growing complexities surrounding their reappointments, The Times’s Jenna Smielek and Jim Tankersley report.
Powell’s critics cite ethical flaws at the Fed and his mixed record as a regulator. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who opposed Powell’s nomination, said the chair was to be blamed for recent revelations that top Fed officials traded in their personal accounts last year when central bank policy moves affected their portfolios. could have benefited.
The business scandal has added gunpowder to Powell’s critics, Joe says the former investment banker and private equity executive has blind spots on banking regulation. It’s a story that’s been growing since this summer, when Better Markets, a non-profit group skeptical of big banks, released a report critical of Powell’s regulatory record.
Rate Powell’s record on regulationDealbook: The dealbook reached out to banking regulation experts to assess the Fed chairman’s tenure. His opinion was mixed:
Stanford professor and large bank gadfly Anat Admati said Powell “allowed banks to pay dividends at the height of the pandemic, when we were facing massive uncertainty. It was clearly a bad decision.”
James Barth of Auburn University and the Milken Institute said, “In my view, they have taken no action to significantly change any of the current major US banking laws to classify them as a loose or stringent president.” could.”
Federal Financial Analytics co-founder Karen Petro said the “fundamental construction” of post-crisis regulation remained intact, so the debate over Powell’s regulatory role was “larger arguments over infallible changes.” Powell’s problem is that fintech, cryptocurrency and other sectors outside the Fed’s authority now have the greatest risks outside the traditional banking system, Petro noted. Congress has the power to fix it, but not by sending Powell packing, she said.
There is also a fight over who will head another banking regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Soule Omorova, a favorite of the Progressives, is the White House’s choice facing opposition From business groups representing both the largest banks and the smallest community lenders, that could sway moderate Democratic support for his nomination.
What’s going on over here
A new report paints an apocalyptic picture of US debt defaults. As Congress struggles to raise the federal debt limit, White House economists today published a report about an “economic crisis” that can result in the government not paying its bills. President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meet the CEO today Debt limit discussion
Facebook says its outage was linked to a series of mistakes. In a blog post, the social media giant explained that a wrong command during routine maintenance shut down its network. The hours-long shutdown on Monday has raised doubts among advertisers about the effectiveness of the platform.
Kellogg workers walkout. About 1,400 workers went on strike at grain factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The action, by the same union that recently led the walkout in Nabisco, saw unions tap into the frustrations of workers during the pandemic.
Biden cut his social spending bill by more than $1 trillion. White House and Democratic leaders said they would propose spending $2.3 trillion on social programs over a decade. This is far less than his original $3.5 trillion plan, which could mean some initiatives are scrapped altogether.
OG Media is being sued. Lifeline, which manages the money of athletes and celebrities, invested $2 million in Ozzy in February. In its lawsuit, LifeLine says Ozy failed to disclose relevant facts about its business prior to investing, including the infamous conference call in which an Ozy executive impersonated someone from YouTube.
Exclusive: Mark Cuban’s Art-House Deal
Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner-owned film distributor Magnolia Pictures has hired an investment bank to drive sales of the company, Dealbook hears. The move reflects the growing value of movie libraries as streaming services collect content. (See: Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM in May.) Eamon Bowles, president of Cuba and Magnolia, did not respond to requests for comment.
Magnolia has managed to survive in a difficult corner of Hollywood. Its business model includes purchasing the rights to films produced at festivals such as Cannes and Sundance, and attracting audiences through grassroots marketing and awards. While films with mass appeal have started making a comeback at the box office, art-house films have not followed suit, as their audiences tend to be older and therefore more concerned about the coronavirus.
There are about 500 films in Magnolia’s library. The company, founded in 2001, is known for documentaries such as “Blackfish,” “I’m Not Your Negro” and “Capturing the Friedman.” It generated about $30 million in sales last year and is expected to bring in about $40 million this year.
It was once part of a larger media play. Wagner and Cuban’s 2929 Entertainment wanted to bring big-media ideas of vertical integration into the art-house world after it acquired Magnolia and indie cinema chain Landmark Theaters in 2003. But the group sold Landmark to billionaire Charles Cohen’s real estate conglomerate in 2018. , when Netflix was emerging as an art-film superpower.
Many small film companies are looking for deals In hopes of tapping streamers’ appetite for content. For example, Blackstone’s yet-to-be-named media venture has acquired Reese Witherspoon’s Sunshine Productions for approximately $900 million, and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s media company, Westbrook, is also reportedly in talks with the organization. Springhill, an entertainment company controlled by LeBron James, who helped produce the “Space Jam” reboot, is reportedly in talks with Redbird Capital.
Seen and heard in Facebook hearing
In more than three hours of testimony in the Senate yesterday, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who has turned whistle-blower, gave lawmakers a rare look into the tech giant’s inner workings.
“As long as Facebook is operating in the shadows, hiding its research from public scrutiny, it is not accountable.”
Haugen on the need for more regulation of Facebook. Of the company’s founding and controlling shareholder, she said, “No one is currently holding Zuckerberg accountable other than himself.” “The buck stops with Mark.”
“I’ve rarely, if ever, seen the kind of unanimity on display today.”
— Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut, at a news conference after the hearing, on Bipartisan appetite for regulation of Facebook. During the hearing, Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas told Blumenthal, “The conversations so far remind me that you and I should settle our differences and introduce legislation.”
“Facebook and other big tech companies are throwing a bunch of money around this city, and people are listening to them.”
—Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, who has held up regulation of Big Tech to this day.
“Most of us simply don’t recognize the false picture of the company that is being portrayed.”
— Mark Zuckerberg memo to facebook employees sent after the hearing.
here comes Kanter
President Biden’s choice to become antitrust chief of the Justice Department, Jonathan Cantor, will hear his nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. It comes during a push by progressives to remake the antitrust law, coinciding with record deal volumes.
If approved for the position, some say Cantor could be the toughest antitrust enforcer since Joel Klein—who famously took on Microsoft. This would make Kanator an unlikely economic populist, as he once represented … Microsoft in private practice.
Cantor is a big law partner with progressive leanings. In his years of private practice, Cantor handled Big Tech on behalf of clients such as Microsoft and News Corp. He has said that the work inspired him to see the dangers of corporate concentration. While tech companies may insist on Cantor’s backing given his previous work, legal experts said it shouldn’t be a problem unless he is placed in a position to oversee the case against a company like Microsoft. go.
His nomination has bipartisan support. Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom Kantor advised last year to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, has offered her support. Two of the nine former Justice Department chiefs who wrote in support of Cantor’s nomination worked in the Republican administration: Charles Rule from the Reagan administration and Makan Delrahim from the Trump administration. “I don’t agree with him,” Rule told The Times, “but he has the ideology he wants, and he is at the top of the antitrust lawyers of his generation.”
There are some $1.9 trillion pending deals, According to Bloomberg. Tougher scrutiny could thwart some of those mergers, such as the aborted combination of Aon and Willis Towers Watson, which abandoned its $30 billion tie-up in July instead of enduring a lengthy court battle with the Justice Department . Last month, the department filed an antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue for a partnership it argued was a “genuine merger.”
Trade groups are concerned about the direction of antitrust enforcement. A coalition of industry groups wrote in a letter to the Senate subcommittee ahead of Cantor’s hearing, “The government already has the power it needs to review and challenge comparatively few mergers and acquisitions that address competing concerns.” increase.”
