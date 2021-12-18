The game of fraud also runs in the name of Cryptocurrency! In this way you can make safe investment

The number of hacking incidents is bound to increase in the coming days and weeks. Experts agree that cryptocurrencies, like any industry, are not safe from thefts and scams. Here are a few ways to keep your investments safe.

Investing in Cryptocurrency is happening fast. Due to this the possibility of online fraud has also increased. This can increase the problem of hacking even more. Industry experts have warned that if the online crypto industry continues to attract new users at an unprecedented rate, the number of hacking incidents is bound to increase in the coming days and weeks. Experts agree that cryptocurrencies, like any industry, are not safe from thefts and scams. Here are a few ways to keep your investments safe.

research well

Experts say that if an investor is planning to invest, then he should do good research. It should take time to thoroughly research crypto or any other digital asset. If you are already investing then you can start from the official website of crypto project. Information about its founders, developers and current supporters should also be sought. Apart from this, investment should be done only after examining it from other places.

Avoid Fake Websites

Use only the right website to invest, do not fall for fraudulent websites. Because in today’s time such a fraudulent website is being developed, which is similar to the real website. Hobbyist investors often fail to distinguish the fake from the real. If in doubt, ask people who have already been in the industry for a while. Be careful with phishing emails and don’t open any wrong link.

Read also: 7th Pay Commission: These employees can get a big gift in the new year! Know- how much can be increased in salary

fake mobile app

By downloading a crypto trading or exchange app, you can get your investments in the right place. Because scammers often deceive investors through fake apps. While these apps are quickly detected and removed, it doesn’t mean that fake apps are going to stop anytime soon. Look for and check for obvious spelling mistakes in the copy or in the name of the app.

smart contracts

Smart contracts should be kept during investment, because if there is any kind of problem in it, then there may be problems in the coming time. On a blockchain, smart contracts are codes that carry out a set of instructions. If there is a problem with smart contracts, there may be vulnerabilities in the project.

keep wallet safe

It is also important to keep your wallet safe wherever you are investing. You can set a password on your wallet. Apart from this, if you want to protect it in some other way, then it should also be adopted.