The game of life mastermind Reuben Chalmers 99 . died on

“He understood that the game of life was not just the game he invented; it was a brand,” he said. “And for a brand to remain viable, it has to be developed. It has to reflect the market conditions at that time.”

But as Jill Lepore wrote in The New Yorker in 2007, redesign teams have always had difficulty addressing a fundamental critique of the game – that the only way to reward a player for good deeds was with money: ” Save an endangered species: Collect $200,000. Solve pollution: $250,000. Open health-food chain: $100,000.

And so the company’s 2007 overhaul, The Game of Life: Twists and Turns, almost ceased to exist. Instead of keeping players on a fixed path, it provided many ways to start in life – but end up nowhere. “That’s really the selling point of the game; it doesn’t have a goal,” Ms Lepore wrote. “Life is… aimless.”

Reuben Benjamin Clammer, the third of four children, was born on June 20, 1922, in Canton, Ohio, to Jewish immigrants from Romania. His father, Joseph, started a business called the Chalmers Barrel Company. He went around the storefront to buy barrels used for items like jams and pickles, then sold them to a processor for a profit. Reuben often said that he inherited his father’s entrepreneurial inspiration.

His mother, Rachel (Levenson) Chalmers, a factory worker, found something special in Reuben from the start and called him her “million-dollar baby”. Nevertheless, when Reuben was young, she left her husband and family. His father and his new wife, Mary, raised the children.

Reuben was the first person in his immediate family to attend college. He spent a year at George Washington University, but he missed his friends at home and transferred to Ohio State University in Columbus, where he was taking vocational courses when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.

He wanted to join the Navy, but because Ohio State did not have a naval ROTC program, he had to transfer to the University of Michigan for training. He then attended the United States Naval Reserve Midshipmen School in Chicago and graduated in 1943, after which he was sent to the South Pacific. He was awarded a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1944 in absentia from Ohio State, while he was still abroad.