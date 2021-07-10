The Gift of Financial Education for the New Grad in Your Life

Mr Mahoney said many people have never been asked what they find most stressful about their finances, and giving them the space to think it over could result in a better plan. For example, their student loans can make them nervous because they grew up in a household with high debt, which can influence an advisor’s recommendations.

Kevin Mahoney focuses on millennial clients, who might prefer to pay off their debts faster than would otherwise be optimal. Credit… Kevin mahoney

And empathy about these feelings can attract an otherwise reluctant young person. “You can see it on people’s faces – they are just starting to leave,” Mr. Mahoney said.

He also echoed Ms Guglielmetti’s point that what looks ideal on the spreadsheet isn’t always the most important thing. “To some people, the thought of paying off debt for 20 or 25 years – even though the math says it’s the optimal decision – seems debilitating,” he said. “If this strategy makes them less optimistic or less confident about managing their money, they may not make much financial progress in the long run and will likely have to take a different approach no matter what the math says. “

Fees and trustees

A younger adult is unlikely to need more than one or two meetings, perhaps one in depth and one shorter. You can expect to pay between $ 200 and $ 450 an hour, or maybe $ 500 flat rate for a package. And if you’re a new graduate looking for some advice on your own, don’t hesitate to ask for a payment plan – or pay in a few installments, experts said.

The XY Planning Network, Garrett Planning Network, and the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors are member organizations that include hundreds of certified financial planners who charge a fee for their time and services but do not earn money or commissions on the products sold, which helps to minimize conflicts. of interest. Specifically, you can find planners who charge by the hour or by the project – in other words, you can pay them a flat rate, whereas more traditional planners require a minimum of assets and charge a percentage of those assets. .

Group planners also act as trustees, which means they are required to put the interests of their clients first. If an advisor doesn’t promise to act as a trustee, find another who will.