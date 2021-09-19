The golf carts are parked, the running starts and yes, it’s exercise

There’s a new movement afoot in recreational golf: walking.

In swelling numbers across the country, golfers are turning down motorized golf carts—a standard bearer of American golf rounds for more than 50 years—and choosing to walk or jog from shot to shot instead.

This has contributed to a substantial increase in rounds played and has given rise to another novel phenomenon: the verifiable assumption that golf, when a round is played, is exercise that can supplement a fitness regimen as golfers routinely. can burn 700 calories or more in an outing that can exceed up to six miles.

In addition, the walking boom, fueled by the advent of lightweight, trendy carry bags and technologically sophisticated pushcarts for golf bags, is being advanced by a group of players young and old – along with a growing percentage of them women – who play golf. have come back to their roots only in the form of walking activity.

“It’s good to walk again,” said Bob Bullis, 72, who plays four times a week at El Macaro Country Club near his home in Northern California. “I’m walking with these kids, getting a good workout and playing the game the way it was meant to be played.”