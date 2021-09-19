The golf carts are parked, the running starts and yes, it’s exercise
There’s a new movement afoot in recreational golf: walking.
In swelling numbers across the country, golfers are turning down motorized golf carts—a standard bearer of American golf rounds for more than 50 years—and choosing to walk or jog from shot to shot instead.
This has contributed to a substantial increase in rounds played and has given rise to another novel phenomenon: the verifiable assumption that golf, when a round is played, is exercise that can supplement a fitness regimen as golfers routinely. can burn 700 calories or more in an outing that can exceed up to six miles.
In addition, the walking boom, fueled by the advent of lightweight, trendy carry bags and technologically sophisticated pushcarts for golf bags, is being advanced by a group of players young and old – along with a growing percentage of them women – who play golf. have come back to their roots only in the form of walking activity.
“It’s good to walk again,” said Bob Bullis, 72, who plays four times a week at El Macaro Country Club near his home in Northern California. “I’m walking with these kids, getting a good workout and playing the game the way it was meant to be played.”
For decades, the stereotypical notion of the game has been of sedentary golfers who zoom around the course in carts with cup holders filled with mixed drinks. But many golfers today are purposefully embracing a more healthy, even zen-like, vibe.
“Walking two minutes from shot to shot can be a peaceful meditation,” said Kevin McKinney, 51, a musician who regularly plays at the walking-only, municipally-owned Hancock Golf Course in Austin, Texas. “You elevate your heart rate, something you don’t experience when you walk around in a car. It’s a beautiful setting if you let it be.”
In interviews while playing Hancock Course last month, McKinney penned a photo of a man and a woman golfing to a reporter as they pushed a baby into a stroller.
An increase in walking rounds – some golf courses have seen a 300 percent increase – has been traced back to the pandemic and the impact it has had on leisure activities.
In 2020, golf was one of the few outdoor activities considered safe from the spread of the coronavirus and US golf facilities hosted 50 million more golf rounds than in 2019. For much of the past year, due to strict physical distancing guidelines, the use of motorized golf carts was banned and walking became commonplace even at country clubs and resorts that once required the use of golf carts. .
Jeremy Heinlein, senior vice president of GolfNow, said, “People found out they liked to walk and when the Covid rules were lifted this year and the cars came back, people were like, ‘No, we’ll keep going. Tee-time service with approximately four million registered golfers who provide technology to over 9,000 golf courses. “Walking is here to stay now.”
If this remains true, it will bring new light to recent studies that have championed the health benefits of golf. In 2018, a consortium of public health experts with the help of several governing bodies, including the World Golf Foundation, researched 342 previously published studies on the sport and linked golf with improved strength and balance and a lower risk of heart disease. A 2008 Swedish study of 300,000 golfers found that golfers had a 40 percent lower death rate than others of the same sex, age and socioeconomic status, which translated to a five-year increase in life expectancy. Golfers with fewer handicaps were the healthiest, probably because they played more.
But the most compelling and enduring study of golf’s merits as moderate exercise was conducted 13 years ago by Neil Volkdoff, director of the Colorado Center for Health and Sport Science. At a cost of $30,000, Volkdoff bundled portable metabolic measurement systems for amateur golfers to count the calories burned while playing nine holes in a variety of ways: walking and carrying clubs, walking with a push or tow cart. Which takes to their clubs, walking with a caddy and riding in a cart.
It was no surprise that golfers walking and carrying their bags across the generally wavy topography of the golf course expend the most energy and burn an average of 721 calories. Running with a pushcart produces roughly the same amount of calories and burns 621 calories with a caddy. Even driving while playing nine holes burned an average of 411 calories. Rotating a golf club just 100 times, which the average golfer does with a practice swing, uses a significant amount of energy.
Calorie burn will likely double through 18 holes when a player zigzags across the fairway while chasing typically wrong shots. There have been follow-up studies to the research by Wockodoff, who said his findings are accurate.
“Golf is not the same exercise as running or using the elliptical, but it has found appeal as part of a health routine,” says Volkdoff, who has a Ph. in physiology and has trained various professional athletes, said this month. “People should expend 2,500 to 3,000 calories a week. If people go to the gym three times a week and play golf twice a week, they can hit that number.
Walking golfers who have entered the game in the past two years are part of a group of new players who are likely to be female and under 35. A survey of nearly 25,000 golfers was released last month by KemperSports, which manages 120 golf facilities nationwide. , found that about 33 percent of new players to the sport since last year’s pandemic were girls or women, which is about 10 percent higher than the industry average. More than 26 percent of new golfers were ages 18 to 34, about four percent above the national average.
“We were missing out on the Millennials and Gen Z demographic in golf,” said Steven Skinner, CEO of Kemper Sports. “But they are into fitness and are more inclined to throw a bag on their back and walk. That’s why they really jumped into the sport.”
More than a quarter of junior golfers are also non-white, compared to just 6 percent of young golfers 21 years ago.
At Hancock Golf Course in Austin, where the round went up 82 percent last year and has climbed another 19 percent this year, Kevin Gomilian, who oversees golf operations, said the city was planning to make the course a walking-only facility. increased after the decision of
“It’s one of our best moves,” Gomilion said. “The course went from conflict and upside down to solvent.”
Course conditions have also improved dramatically on fairways and high-traffic areas without tire tracks. Playing slower has become less of a problem because people tend to run at roughly the same speed.
While walking rounds are snowballing, no one in the golf business expects motorized golf carts to disappear entirely. For one, many golfers require a cart for health reasons or because of a disability. In addition, daily rental car fees can provide golf facilities considerable revenue (though this year many courses began charging similar fees for cart or ride-hailing and have not seen a drop-off in the game). . Golf outings often see up to 80 players wearing T-shirts across the course at the same time, which is much easier to accomplish with the use of carts. Yet, before this year, according to the National Golf Foundation, about 70 percent of rounds were played with golf carts. But in a Foundation survey last summer, 33 percent of golfers who play regularly said they were running more often. Similar figures for this year have not yet been compiled.
Traditional golf carts, which became widespread in the 1960s, are facing more modern competition. At the PGA Tour Superstore, a leading golf online retailer with 47 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide, sales of easy-to-lug golf bags and lightweight, agile pushcarts grew 210 percent in 2020. This year, a company spokesperson said, sales of women’s carry bags have doubled and sales of junior carry bags have increased by 200 percent.
There are also new modes of golf course transportation – phat scooters, an electric two-wheeled device, and four-wheel golfboards – that challenge standard electric or gas golf carts, though they still offer rides to golfers. Remotely controlled robotic carts can even carry your bag.
“The game is changing, which some people once said golf wouldn’t do,” Heinlein said. “But it’s different than it was a year ago and golf is going to be even different two years from now.”
At Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta, running rounds were usually run in the undesirable late afternoon or evening tee times. But, due to the busy rush hour during the pandemic, when carts were banned, this year the course made all games before noon with only running (carts, and pedestrians, allowed after noon). Revenue has increased and golfers on the go now represent 74 percent of rounds played.
“People look at it as a two or four-hour walk in the park,” said Brian Conley, general manager of the course.
Winky Fowler plays regularly on the Bobby Jones course and used to ride in a carriage. Over the past 18 months, she and her group of friends started walking.
“We were like, ‘This isn’t bad, I love it,'” Fowler said. “It keeps you limp, exercise is great and your body feels fluid. We’re going to keep that up; it just makes you feel good.”
