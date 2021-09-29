The Google Nest doorbell is getting a Halloween ringtone update

Google Nest is bringing back seasonal ringtones for its video doorbells, which now include the Nest Doorbell (Wired) – formerly known as the Nest Hello – and the new Nest Doorbell (battery). First are the Halloween-inspired tones, which will last around October, then come winter holiday-themed options.

For the last three years Nest has offered them, ringtones have disappeared after the holidays, leaving you with the standard ding dong. But this year, the new Nest Doorbell will also get six “evergreen” ringtones that are usable year-round. They’ll arrive with Halloween options, but Google tells me they’re not coming to the old Nest doorbell (Wired).

Horror themed ringtones should be out on October 1st and will be available on both buzzers by October 31st. Fortunately, you don’t need a paid Nest Aware subscription to greet your guests with a tone that includes an evil laugh, a skeleton dance, a creepy raven, a boo from a ghost, a howling werewolf, A cackle witch is included. even more.

The tone will sound both on the doorbell and on any Google Nest speaker or smart display in your home. You can select the ringtone you want in the settings of the Google Home app for the Nest Doorbell (battery) or the Nest app for the Nest Doorbell (wired).

If you want to get more spooky, the Google Nest speaker and display can also play an hour-long playlist of Halloween-themed sounds and music. Just say, “Ok Google, let’s get scary.” And you can play Halloween-themed games on the Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max. Say, “Hey Google, tell me a Halloween puzzle,” and enter a puzzle room adventure with a spooky twist.

After Halloween ends on November 1, your bell will automatically go back to the default tone. You can go into the app and choose a new seasonal theme by the end of December, or if you have a Nest Hello (battery) you can choose one of the new year-round options.

Last year holiday-themed options included a dozen or so tons related to Christmas, Hanukkah, New Years, and Kwanzaa. Looks like we can expect to see similar options this year.