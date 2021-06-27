The Gospel of Rebecca Minkoff

Over the years, she said, people have expressed the confusion that she identifies as both a Jew and a Scientologist.

“I think there is a lot of confusion when people hear the word ‘religion’ – you immediately hear me praying to L. Ron Hubbard,” she said. “I study it, I take classes and that’s it, and it has helped me stay focused. I don’t have all the answers. When I needed someone, it was a place I went to look for answers.

Like other prominent Scientologists – some, like actress Jenna Elfman, mentioned in “Fearless” as Ms. Minkoff’s early supporters – the designer refers to what she believed to be “horrific disinformation” about the church and her belief system, which she considers “more of a philosophy of self-improvement”.

But his interest in self-improvement is also one of the reasons his book exists, with assurances such as: “Fear can be overcome. You have the power to act. “

The fulcrum of empowerment

Over the years, Ms. Minkoff has embraced the world of entrepreneurship, gradually identifying herself more with a businesswoman than a fashionable woman – the kind of woman who imbues her “real conversation” with love. with business school vocabulary and Girlboss poise. .

She hosts “Superwomen,” a podcast of interviews with guests like Jessica Alba and Barbara Corcoran, and in 2018 she co-founded a network of business owners called the Female Founder Collective. She once tried, without success, as she writes in her book, to create a label to mark products made by women, inspired by those who certify products cruelty-free or organic. (When the effort stopped in state government, she said, she ended up creating her own symbol through the Female Founder Collective.)