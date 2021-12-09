The government has fixed the limit for keeping the SIM card, if it is more than this then all your numbers will be closed

A limit of six SIM cards has been given for people living in Jammu and Kashmir and North East. Keeping more than this will have to be re-verified.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an order to disconnect the connections of people having more than nine SIM cards. According to the order, it has been said that in case of more than nine SIMs, all the numbers except your one number will be closed in case of verification of SIM card and in case of non-verified. At the same time, a limit of six SIM cards has been given for people living in Jammu and Kashmir and North East. Keeping more than this will have to be re-verified.

Steps taken for these reasons

Information has been given in the order that customers will be given to choose only one number from all those numbers. All other SIM cards will be disabled. The Department of Telecom has asked telecom companies to delete all flagged mobile connections which are not in use from the database. It is reported that this step has been taken to prevent incidents of financial crimes, strange calls, automated calls and fraudulent activities.

All services will be closed within 45 days

In case of more than nine SIM cards in Jammu and Kashmir and six other places in the North-East state, verification will have to be done quickly. Otherwise the outgoing and data services on your SIMs will be suspended within 30 days. At the same time, other services coming within 45 days will also be suspended. If a subscriber does not turn up for re-verification, the flagged number will be deactivated within 60 days, which will be counted from December 7.

Further, if a number is marked by the security agencies then the outgoing facilities on it will be suspended within 5 days, incoming within 10 days and completely disconnected within 15 days.