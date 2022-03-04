The government said about the schools – to take the necessary precautions to open the school, to rationalize the situation – to take the logical precautions necessary to open the school to normalize the situation

According to the Ministry of Health, 92 per cent of deaths due to Kovid-19 in India this year have not been vaccinated. At the same time, he said that because of the vaccine, the country is at a low incidence of infection and now it is “reasonable” to open schools, colleges, economic activities and to normalize the situation with caution. Addressing a press conference here, a senior health ministry official said that 74 per cent of the country’s 15-18 year olds have been given the first dose of anti-covid-19 vaccine, while 39 per cent have been given it. Both doses.He said that the number of deaths due to Covid-19 has been found to be very low due to vaccine development, fast work, acceptance, wide coverage. The first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is 98.9 percent effective in preventing death, while both doses are 99.3 percent effective, officials said. He said that due to the efforts of healthcare workers, leading workers, vaccination coverage has increased in recent times. – Helped to effectively stop the growth of 19.

NITI Commission Member (Health) VK Paul said, “We are at the stage of low incidence of corona virus infection due to vaccine. It is logical to open schools, colleges, resorts, financial activities and normalize the situation. But we have to be careful and cautious.

At present, the incidence of Kovid-19 in 29 districts of the country is more than 10 per cent, while in 34 districts it is between 5-10 per cent, officials said. He said that the potential catastrophic crisis of Kovid-19 has been averted by the efforts of the entire society including the government as compared to the serious consequences of Kovid in other countries.