The government’s promise of doubling the income of Annadata remained unfulfilled.

The farmers had high hopes from the budget, but the budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disappointed them. Apart from the theoretical points, there was no clear blue print of the development of agriculture and the betterment of the farmers in his speech. In the name of figures, it is only shown that the government will pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore to the farmers in the new financial year as support price for their crops. Whereas in the last year itself, it had paid Rs 2.42 lakh crore to the farmers as minimum support price.

Agriculture expert Devendra Sharma says that the amount provisioned in the budget is even less than last year. Although it should have increased. According to Sharma, the BJP had promised in 2014 that farmers’ income would be doubled by 2022. The government did not fulfill this promise in the budget that came in the year of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The government usually procures only wheat and paddy on the support price. It is true that if the government increased the support price of crops in seven years, it certainly did not double it.

On top of that, the cost of cultivation certainly increased much more than the increase in support prices during this period. Overall, there was no prosperity in the farmer’s house. In the budget, the government has talked about promoting chemical-free natural farming. But the budget is silent on what measures will be taken for this and how much money will be spent. There is also a claim of running a comprehensive scheme to increase the domestic production of oilseeds in the budget. But there is no mention of the expenditure on the scheme. If the production of oilseeds will increase, then how will the government be able to purchase it at the minimum support price when less money has been made in this item than last year.

It is good to hear things like use of modern technology in agriculture and increasing the yield, but no step is seen in the budget to give relief to the farmer from the ever-increasing cost of farming. Electricity, seeds, diesel, chemical fertilizers and pesticides are becoming increasingly expensive. There is no system of procurement of all crops at Minimum Support Price. Farmers have to face natural calamities from above. Most of the farmers are not financially able to pay the costly premium of crop insurance scheme. Right now the farmer is struggling only for the basic facilities and infrastructure. But in the budget, the government showed him dreams like farmer drones.

Marginal and small farmers were also expected to increase the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi in the budget. At present, they are getting monthly cash assistance of Rs.500/-. According to Devendra Sharma, how will the government promote research and new technology in agriculture. So far, this responsibility rests with the institutions affiliated to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. But no increase has been made in the annual budget of eight thousand crore rupees of the council. Most agricultural universities are already facing financial crisis when it comes to taking this role from agricultural universities. Many universities have even had to sell their land for their own expenses.