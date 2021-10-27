The government’s work is not good – Women who came out of PM Modi’s public meeting mentioned inflation, Priyanka Gandhi also surrounded by sharing the video

In view of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, all the parties have thrown their full strength in the campaign. Priyanka Gandhi is campaigning on behalf of Congress. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 5200 crore projects in Varanasi and Siddharthnagar of UP and launched the Self-Reliant Health India Scheme. Here PM Modi had said, ‘Previous governments had left Kashi in a dire straits. If the previous governments had done as much work as has been done in the last few years, then the condition of Kashi would not have been like this, but they had left Kashi on its condition.

Now Priyanka Gandhi has shared a video on Twitter. Priyanka has claimed that the women seen in the video were coming out taking part in the public meeting of Prime Minister Modi. Journalists ask women, ‘Is the job of the government okay?’ In response to this, the women said, ‘Something is not right. Should you eat everything dry? Oil and salt are also needed to eat lentils and rice. But everything is on fire with inflation.

Women are asked the next question, ‘Did you guys get cylinders for free?’ In response to this, she says, ‘For what did you get the cylinder? Now he has to pay 1000 rupees to fill it. Gas people are also getting money, but we are not getting anything. Better than this, we used to cook food properly on the stove. The man is losing sweat in filling the gas. Modi ji used to say that tears used to come from his eyes from the stove, but tears are coming in his eyes sitting and sitting. For us, the stove is very good food with gas.

Hear the pain of my sisters coming out of Modi ji’s public meeting in Uttar Pradesh, troubled by the increased prices of mustard oil, pulses and vegetables. they are asking the government “Kay dry”#expensive_days pic.twitter.com/cFgS05a18I — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 27, 2021

People’s reactions: People are also reacting differently to this tweet of Priyanka. One user wrote, ‘You showed this very early, but did not say anything on the violence in Tripura.’ User Manoj Goswami writes, ‘You should know that the prices of petrol and diesel have increased the least in Modi ji’s government.’ A user named Dharmendra Kumar Sharma writes, ‘Where is Baba Ramdev? The question of such people must have been hidden. One user wrote, ‘This is the Modi government which first gives cylinders for free and later takes 1 thousand rupees for gas.’

User Sudama Yadav writes, ‘Due to the anti-people policies of the Modi government, inflation is skyrocketing in the country, on the one hand, the Modi government continues to loot the public by increasing the prices of oil and gas through tax, while on the other hand their capitalist friends. Food prices continue to rise by Another user wrote, ‘Priyanka ji, don’t give wrong information to the women of the state. All these women are well aware of your ways. Whether it is inflation or security, women have faith in Yogi ji on everything.