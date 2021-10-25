The governor was giving a speech on the stage, the man came comfortably on the stage and gave a strong slap; Wife was annoyed by the vaccine being administered by the mail doctor

In Iran, a man was so angry that his wife was given the corona vaccine by a male doctor that he publicly slapped the provincial governor. Actually Abedin Khorram is the governor of East Azerbaijan province and he was giving his address at a program. Then a man came on the stage and slapped him vigorously. Let us tell you that its video is going viral on social media.

In fact, Abedin Khorram was speaking on the podium to deliver the inaugural address at a function the previous day. Then a man came on stage in anger and slapped him. As soon as people could understand something, that person started moving towards the governor. Then the security personnel reached there and dragged the man off the stage.

The person who slapped is known to have been a member of the armed forces earlier and is currently a local leader. In police custody, he told that he was angry with his wife after the male doctor administered the dose of corona vaccine.

Today at the introduction ceremony for the new governor of #Iran‘s East Azerbaijan Province Abedin Khorram, a man went up to the podium and slapped him in the face. pic.twitter.com/vyEFoBy8WA — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 23, 2021

However, in the video of the slapping that has surfaced, the governor is also seen trying to stop that person. Then the security personnel came there and took the person away. It is worth noting that Governor Abedin Khorram, who was a victim of the man’s anger, has also been the provincial commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards in the past. He was allegedly kidnapped by rebel forces before becoming the governor of Khorram.

A report regarding this matter said that this attack was not political. When questioned about the incident in parliament on Saturday, Ali Alizadeh, a representative from the city of Maraghe in East Azerbaijan province, said, “Certainly, this person’s motive was personal and it had a bearing on the appointment of a governor or even It had nothing to do with the words he said.”