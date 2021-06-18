The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Promo: A Pregnant Akshay Kumar Steals The Show – Star Wonder

‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar has turn into the daddy of 6 youngsters, not one or two. The stunning factor is that each one of them are wholesome and after delivery they’re laughing as a substitute of crying. You may’t imagine it! However that is true. Everyone seems to be shocked to see such a novel avatar of Akshay within the new promo of the comedy present ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ beginning quickly on Star Plus. Truly, on this promo, Akshay Kumar is proven pregnant and within the final six youngsters are born from inside him. On the finish of this promo, Akshay says that get able to snicker brazenly as a result of the daddy of comedy is bringing many superstars of comedy….

A video of this promo has been shared on social media which is turning into very viral. It’s proven within the video that these youngsters of Akshay aren’t crying after coming into the world however are laughing. On the finish of the video you come to know that it’s really a promo video of an upcoming TV present.

Now clearly a query have to be arising in your thoughts that which present is that this for which Akshay has agreed to this video giving delivery to six youngsters. This present is nothing however ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ which has as soon as made plenty of headlines. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman was once the judges within the present at the moment. Now after judging Khatron Ke Khiladi and Grasp Chef India, Akki will host the fifth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The present is returning to the small display after a full 9 years. The fourth season was aired in 2008. Those that don’t acknowledge this present, inform them that comedians like Kapil Sharma, Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal and Bharti Singh are the merchandise of this present.

The most fascinating factor in regards to the present which may make you extra excited is that aside from Akshay Kumar, the well-known comic Zakir Khan may even be seen as a decide on this present. So now everyone seems to be ready for this present which is able to begin quickly. The present will likely be aired on Star Plus TV channel.