The Great Khali Drives Auto Rikshaw Video Goes Viral On Internet Video is now going viral on social media

The King of Wrestling ‘The Great Khali’ is seen very active on social media these days. Mahabali Khali constantly remains in the headlines for his videos and photos. At the same time, recently a video of him is becoming very viral on social media in which he himself is seen driving an auto rickshaw. In this, he makes people sit and take a walk. The video has been shared by Mahabali Khali from his Instagram account, which has been liked more than 2.5 lakh times so far.

In the video of Mahabali Khali, it is seen that he makes people sit in the auto, then himself tries to start it by sitting in the auto. At the same time, after driving the auto, Khali himself takes a walk by standing near the front seat of the auto. Along with him, his fans are also seen in the auto.

Sharing this video, Mahabali Khali wrote, “The Great Khali is driving an auto today.” Social media users also commented a lot about this video of him. A user named Nishant Nigam took a jibe at the video and wrote, “This auto looks like a toy in front of sir.”

Commenting on the video, a user named Salina wrote, “Sir push the rickshaw to the space.” A user named Johns wrote, “Mahabali Khali needs to be a feature in Fast & Furious.” A user named Hardik wrote, “Truck sitting in auto.”

Commenting on the video of Mahabali Khali, a user named Devansh wrote, “Sir rickshaw is looking like a toy car in front of you.” Expressing displeasure with the video, a user wrote, “Sir, all this doesn’t suit you. Now we will unfollow you.”

Let us tell you that Mahabali Khali was born on August 27, 1972 in Dhiriana village of Himachal Pradesh. His childhood was spent in extreme poverty. There was a time when they had to survive by breaking stones. Mahabali Khali has also worked as a security guard in his life.





