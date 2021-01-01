The Greater Noida Authority has fined two telecom service providers Rs 20 lakh

Noida, Sep 12 (PTI) The Greater Noida Authority has slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on Airtel’s local dealer and Geo Digital Company and barred them from laying emergency lines.

The authority has taken action against both the companies for not repairing and damaging the roads for laying the optical fiber line. They were repeatedly complaining to the authority as the residents were facing major inconvenience due to broken roads.

To further improve mobile and broadband networks in Greater Noida, optical fiber lines are being laid by Airtel and Geo Digital. Geo Digital Fiber Pvt Ltd Noida Company was laying fiber lines in Sector Beta One and Two.

A line was being laid near the road by the company, so the road was damaged. This also affected other services provided by the authority. The company was not repairing the road even after people complained to the authority.

Similarly, Airtel’s dealer Messrs. Telesonic Network Ltd. was also laying lines in Sectors Beta One and Two, causing road damage.

In a statement, the authority said that as per the directive of its chief executive officer Narendra Bhushan, the Commerce Department has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on the two companies.