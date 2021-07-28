‘The Green Knight’ Review: Monty Python and the Seventh Seal



From Wagner to “Game of Thrones” and vice versa, pop-cultural medievalism has a habit of raising sublimity and solemnity with heavy doses of intentional or unintentional stupidity. The most sincere compliment I can give to “The Green Knight” is that it often sounds like a tribute to the “Seventh Seal” through “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”. Or maybe vice versa, with some deep cuts from Led Zeppelin. (The familiar metal score is by Daniel Hart.) It is a film about death, honor, and the desire to take control of fate that is also a conscious exploration of the absurdity of such notions. He has haunting, heartbreaking, and erotically unsettling moments, as well as monsters, fools, and a magical fox so cute he could be a Disney sidekick.

Like “Die Hard”, it is a Christmas movie, ie a religious allegory in sometimes hokey holiday attire. At a Christmas gathering, the melancholy king asks his nephew for a real adventure story, and Gauvain, who has spent the morning in Essel’s (Alicia Vikander) arms, has nothing to share. The party is interrupted by a dark green giant (voiced by Ralph Ineson), who comes up with a challenge that only Gwain is stupid enough to accept. He can hit the green knight as long as, next Christmas, he allows the knight to hit him back.

This playground challenge results in beheading and sends Gauvain on a hallucinatory journey to, around, and through the inevitability of death. He meets treacherous thieves (led by Barry Keoghan), a revived Saint Winifred (Erin Kellyman), a lord (Joel Edgerton) and his lady and other characters evoked from the dawn of time by Lowery, his director of photography ( Andrew Droz Palermo) and the special effects artists.

Sometimes the course is cloudy, both visually and thematically. England in winter has rarely been darker, and when the pale daylight fades you have to squint and cran your neck to see what’s going on. Likewise, you can stroke your chin, emoji-style, while you reflect on the shaggy dog’s plot and its layers of meaning. Part of the enduring charm of ancient texts like “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” lies in their stubborn unknowability. They come to us from a sensibility – and from a language, in this case Middle English Midland English – that lie incredibly beyond our reach, even though many words, ideas and tropes are strange in their language. familiarity.

Lowery respects this quirk, adding his own eccentric flourishes. It is hardly a faithful cinematographic rendering of Gauvain’s poem, if such a thing were still possible. Lower layers in the ambiguities specific to the medium he has chosen, throwing certain performers into more than one role and allowing the linear movement of the story to stop, reverse and unfold. The question of whether Gauvain is dreaming or being awake – alive or dead, one or the other – is sometimes urgent, sometimes debatable. Likewise indeterminate is the puzzle of his free will. Is he directing a pre-established script or is he writing his life story? Is he learning something valuable or does he just stumble in search of the next adventure? Is it a concept album or a jam session?