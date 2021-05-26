The greenest team in esports now has the perfect logo



For the final 12 months, FlyQuest has been on a mission. Although the team competes in the League of Legends Championship Collection, it has steadily turn into as identified for its socially aware efforts as its in-game performances. The team launched initiatives centered on planting bushes, donating to a coral reef basis, and bettering psychological well being. However for FlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita, the course of was at all times a bit incomplete. “Whereas we have been doing these actions, part of it at all times felt lacking,” she tells GadgetClock. “As a result of what was lagging behind was our design.”

In the present day, FlyQuest is revealing a brand-new logo meant to invoke its concentrate on every little thing inexperienced. It’s a reasonably easy design: an easy “Q” with a leaf in the center. Regardless of this simplicity, the rebranding has been in the works for fairly some time. Sugita says the team began desirous about it towards the finish of 2019 after which spent most of 2020 and early 2021 smoothing issues out. The team partnered with designer Clara Nguyen to create the logo.

One in every of the most important targets was to create a way of permanence. Whereas FlyQuest’s general picture acquired a inexperienced makeover final 12 months, Sugita needed to make sure that it was clear that wasn’t only a whim. “Now it’s official. Now that is what you’ll be able to anticipate from FlyQuest ceaselessly,” she says. It’s one thing that has helped the team differentiate itself in an more and more crowded discipline, the place most esports groups heart their picture on competitors or model. “It was already a giant step as an esports group to say that that is our firm imaginative and prescient,” Sugita explains. “That’s so uncommon by itself.”

FlyQuest’s previous logo featured loads of straight traces and arduous edges, which is one thing the team needed to get away from. The shade palette has additionally been simplified from inexperienced and gold to a main inexperienced. “I needed one thing that was extra rounded and gentle,” Sugita says. “It feels welcoming, inviting, healthful, all of these issues it brings you. [The old logo] did have boldness that I appreciated, nevertheless it was simply too sharp and edgy. When you get these shapes proper, it turns into inclusive, and that’s actually what I’m attempting to go for.”

Regardless of the lengthy course of, Sugita says the redesign went pretty easily. After spending a while studying about FlyQuest and the team’s imaginative and prescient, Nguyen initially designed six totally different choices, all of which included a giant Q with both a solar or leaf featured prominently. From there, it was narrowed down to 2 choices, which included the ultimate design. Sugita believes that the course of was so easy as a result of the team knew what they needed and frolicked to obviously articulate that to Nguyen. “I felt like she might perceive the coronary heart and soul and intention behind it,” Sugita explains.

Usually, these sorts of massive redesigns — whether or not it’s in esports, conventional sports activities, or elsewhere — come as a shock to followers, who don’t wish to see their favourite team all of the sudden change. However FlyQuest’s rebranding has been rather more gradual than most. The new logo isn’t popping out of nowhere; it’s following what might nearly be described as a soft-launch interval, which additionally included some distinctive jersey designs, that includes every little thing from jellyfish to honeycomb patterns. After a 12 months like that, a inexperienced leaf logo suits proper in. “Who else makes use of flowers, and bees, and cute turtles?” asks Sugita. “We do.”