The guard did not allow Smriti Irani to enter the Kapil Sharma show, the Union minister canceled the shooting in anger.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is going to debut as a writer. Currently, Smriti is promoting her book ‘Lal Salaam’. In this sequence, she had reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote the book, but something happened here that she returned without shooting. Here the misunderstanding between Smriti Irani’s driver and security guard increased so much that the Union Minister had to return without shooting.

Smriti Irani and Kapil Sharma were unaware of this whole incident. While according to ‘Dainik Bhaskar’, all other people were being given entry on the set in front of Smriti Irani, but even after telling about everything, they were not allowed inside. Even when Smriti Irani and her team were talking to the guards, Zomato’s delivery boy was given entry on the sets and no questioning was made. After this Smriti Irani returned and the shooting of the episode was also cancelled.

Security guard stopped: When the team of the show including Kapil Sharma came to know about this, it was too late. Even after all the efforts, things did not work out and the shooting of the show had to be cancelled. After this the police force reached the set of the show and after a long conversation all the people present on the set were asked to go back. The people of the Union Minister’s team had tried to convince the guard for a long time, but he remained firm on his point.

Even Union Minister Smriti Irani herself had told Smriti Irani that she is the guest of this show and today she is going to be the guest of the show. But the guard kept saying repeatedly that no such order had been given to him. After this, when the guard was told that the one he had stopped was a Union minister, he switched off his phone and ran away from the set. On the other hand, the production team of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ tried hard to convince Smriti Irani, but it was not possible.