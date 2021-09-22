‘The Harder They Fall’: Black Westerns Enter a New Era
The upcoming Netflix western “The Harder They Fall” chronicles a bloody feud between the Nat Love gang and the Rufus Buck gang. As in many Western countries, dueling outlaws have a deep rancor. They live outside the civilized society. They shoot first and sometimes move around asking questions.
They’re also all black, a fact that goes unnoticed throughout the film. “The Harder They Fall,” directed by James Samuel and starring an impressive lineup of stars, doesn’t use race as a means of social commentary, as many Black Westerns have. Its radical gamble lies in reminding us that there were black outlaws and lawmakers, even though they are often abbreviated by genre. The film keeps its point through this shameless talk.
“It’s a Western about black people doing their jobs in their place,” said Samuel, a London native, during a video call from Los Angeles. “It’s a Western for us. We’ve been ignored by the history of the Old West and the cinematic presentation of the Old West.”
Samuel is right in that what we consider to be classic mainstream Westerns is white affairs. On the margins, however, Black is almost as old as the Western style. Race movies, or low-budget films made for black audiences during the Jim Crow era, often featured Western stories. Many of these starred Herb Jeffries, often playing a singing cowboy in the cast of Gene Autry. Some of the films were quite topical: in “Two Gun Man from Harlem” (1938), a black man is framed by a white woman for the murder of her husband.
“These films are very similar to the Roy Rogers and Gene Autry films, which were very popular,” said Rick Vorland, a professor of film at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. “Basically, they were black-cast Westerns”—not unlike “The Harder They Fall”.
Meanwhile, Hollywood westerns have rarely made room for black characters. One exception was Woody Strode.
A former football star – he played with Jackie Robinson at the University of California, Los Angeles – Strode became a favorite of the King of Westerns, John Ford, who was impressed by Strode’s physicality and striking features. parts can be degraded; In Ford’s “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962), Jimmy Stewart’s Yankee senator gave Strode’s Pompey a bunch of “pork chop money”. But Ford also gave Strode center stage in “Sergeant Routledge” (1960), the story of a black cavalry soldier and former slave accused of raping a white woman and murdering her and her father.
When Samuel watches a film like “Sergeant Routledge”, he notes that the black character’s appearance must be explained in some way. “Every time they would show a black person in a western, somewhere they would show a reason why that particular black man is in that city,” he said. “It was like, ‘Oh, he belonged to Laura Ingalls’ family,'” in reference to the author of “Little House on the Prairie.” They said, “Come on man, we can’t just live in the city? We just can’t exist?”
By the early 70s, and with the advent of cheap blaxploitation films, the rules and expectations had changed. “The goal with blaxploitation was to get this stuff out very quickly,” said Eric Pearson, a professor of communication studies at the University of San Diego. “So wherever you are, reach for inspiration.” This often means films of the genre, whether they are horror (“Blacula,” 1972) or westerns.
Some of these were quite good. In “Buck and the Preacher” (1972), Sidney Poitier’s wagon master and Harry Belafonte’s con man come to the aid of freed slaves under attack by vicious labor agents. As Verland pointed out, the white agents in “Buck and the Preacher” act similarly to Native Americans in classic Westerns. “Wilds are basically white racists,” Verland said. “They rape women and kill children. They are doing all the work that Indians are traditionally shown to be doing.”
This historical revision and retribution continued into the 90s with “Pose” (1993). Mario Van Peebles, son of blaxploitation pioneer Melvin Van Peebles, directed and starred in this western about five Buffalo Soldiers in the Spanish–American War, who left Cuba and returned to the United States, where they eventually defend a black prairie town. Were were Ku Klux Klan. The film begins with a lengthy introduction narrated on camera by none other than Woody Strode, who explains that Black Westerners did indeed help settle the land and build the West.
“The Harder They Fall” begins with Strode’s own version of the introduction, with the onscreen text taken care of in a few quick strokes: “Although the events of this story are fictional… these. People. did exist.”
Actually, he did. Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) was a real-life outlaw. So was Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). So were stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), Gertrude “Treacherous Trudy” Smith (Regina King), Cherokee Bill (Lakeith Stanfield), Jim Beckworth (RJ Cyler) and other characters in the film.
As a western-crazy teenager in London, Samuel was fascinated to read about these historical figures at the local library.
“I had never learned about all these people before,” said Samuel. And which he never saw on screen. “I knew all the words from ‘Calamity Jane’ to Doris Day’s ‘Windy City,’ but I’d never heard of Stagecoach Mary. So it was a real pleasure to find out about these guys.”
“The Harder They Fall” doesn’t bother much with white people—with one exception. In need of cash, Nat brings gang member Kuffy (Danielle Deadwiler) with him to rob a bank. He is warned that his target is in a white town, and boy. The buildings are white. The streets are white. Horses are white. And, of course, people are white. When Nate and Cuffy enter the bank, they are met with shocked silence, just as the Cowboys Bar Eddie Murphy commanders get in “48 Hours”. Silence grows.
“That particular scene was fun for me because I wanted to play on the ground that we consider whites,” Samuel said. “I really stay away from color in film, so you can be any race and just look at these characters and support who you support and just enjoy the universal story. But when I’m in color I make it a point to turn it on its head and let us reconsider it.
For the most part, the film’s narration is what it lacks. With a roster of Black Outlaws and Lawmen, “The Harder They Fall” is a Black Western.
And yet …
“It’s a movie about a group of people, and, by default, these people are black,” Samuel said. “But the color of his skin has nothing to do with the story. What are we waiting for, right?”
