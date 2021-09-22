‘The Harder They Fall’: Black Westerns Enter a New Era

The upcoming Netflix western “The Harder They Fall” chronicles a bloody feud between the Nat Love gang and the Rufus Buck gang. As in many Western countries, dueling outlaws have a deep rancor. They live outside the civilized society. They shoot first and sometimes move around asking questions.

They’re also all black, a fact that goes unnoticed throughout the film. “The Harder They Fall,” directed by James Samuel and starring an impressive lineup of stars, doesn’t use race as a means of social commentary, as many Black Westerns have. Its radical gamble lies in reminding us that there were black outlaws and lawmakers, even though they are often abbreviated by genre. The film keeps its point through this shameless talk.

“It’s a Western about black people doing their jobs in their place,” said Samuel, a London native, during a video call from Los Angeles. “It’s a Western for us. We’ve been ignored by the history of the Old West and the cinematic presentation of the Old West.”

Samuel is right in that what we consider to be classic mainstream Westerns is white affairs. On the margins, however, Black is almost as old as the Western style. Race movies, or low-budget films made for black audiences during the Jim Crow era, often featured Western stories. Many of these starred Herb Jeffries, often playing a singing cowboy in the cast of Gene Autry. Some of the films were quite topical: in “Two Gun Man from Harlem” (1938), a black man is framed by a white woman for the murder of her husband.