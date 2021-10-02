The hawker’s son became an IAS

Anil Basak’s father, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, used to sell clothes by hawking. The financial condition of the house was very bad. As such, day and night one by one they were maintaining the family. Then Anil was studying in a government school in the village itself. Meanwhile, one day the UPSC result came. One of his classmate’s brother was selected in it. Then Anil had not even heard the name of IAS and UPSC, but when the celebrations started in his city, he came to know about it.

A teacher of Anil told him about UPSC and inspired him to achieve the same success. After this Anil started thinking about UPSC. He started dreaming of becoming an IAS, but the path was difficult. The financial condition of Anil’s family, who was second among four siblings, was not such that he could get admission in a good school or coaching facility could be available. So whatever had to be done, he himself had to do it on his own ability and on his own. After passing the 10th examination, Anil started working hard for admission in IIT. His hard work paid off and got success. In the year 2014, he got admission in Civil Engineering at IIT, Delhi. From the year 2016, he started preparing for UPSC.

After doing engineering in the year 2018, he had a job offer, however he did not sit in the campus placement. The financial condition of the house was forcing him again and again, but he did not back down from his dream. Anil did not get success at first. His hard work paid off in the second time and got success. He got 616th rank in UPSC. Celebrating in family and village, but Anil was not satisfied with his success. He had only one dream in his mind to become an IAS. He started working as Income Tax Commissioner, but his dream was not letting him breathe. So Anil took leave and started preparing for UPSC again. This time his dream of becoming an IAS came true with 45th rank.

After the results came, Anil Basak gave the credit of his success to his parents and teachers and said that if hard work is done with right strategy and true dedication, then it is not difficult to achieve the destination. Don’t get discouraged by failure. Sometimes success comes late, but don’t let your efforts fall short. Got fifth rank in the championship. The next year in 2019, he won the silver medal in the World Championship, then by winning the gold in the National Games held in the same year, his troubles dwarfed his achievements.