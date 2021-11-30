The head of Meta’s cryptocurrency efforts is leaving the company.
David Marcus, leader of cryptocurrency efforts at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, said Tuesday that it plans to release his post later this year.
Mr. Marcus, 48, a longtime Silicon Valley executive in payments and digital finance, has worked on a number of projects over a seven-year period at a social media company. Most recently, it took the lead in Meta’s global digital currency, which can be used by Facebook and WhatsApp users to transmit payments across borders. The project, initially called Libra, was later renamed Dyam after it was pushed back by regulators.
“I am as passionate as ever about the need to change our payments and financial systems,” Mr Marcus said. A series of tweets. “My entrepreneurial DNA has been bothering me to ignore it for so many mornings in a row.”
Mr Marcus founded Zong, a mobile payment start-up that was acquired by digital finance company PayPal. After a rapid growth on PayPal, he was hired by Facebook to lead his messenger app, which reached millions of users.
While on Facebook, Mr. Marcus was heavily involved in the growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, having worked as a consultant for companies like Coinbase.
They share that knowledge with you in Libra, a pet project of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. You wanted to democratize finance so that people could use Facebook’s apps – including Messenger and WhatsApp – to send cryptocurrencies to each other around the world, which they could exchange in local currencies.
The project stalled when a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers questioned the company’s efforts and the power of social networks on global social media. Mr. Marcus testified about congressional efforts in 2019, although he did little to allay concerns.
Libra cryptocurrency was eventually renamed Dime, while the company’s efforts on crypto wallets were dubbed Novi. The name mix is often confusing, even for company insiders.
Mr Marcus did not elaborate on his future plans. A Meta spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
