The head of Meta’s cryptocurrency efforts is leaving the company.

David Marcus, leader of cryptocurrency efforts at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, said Tuesday that it plans to release his post later this year.

Mr. Marcus, 48, a longtime Silicon Valley executive in payments and digital finance, has worked on a number of projects over a seven-year period at a social media company. Most recently, it took the lead in Meta’s global digital currency, which can be used by Facebook and WhatsApp users to transmit payments across borders. The project, initially called Libra, was later renamed Dyam after it was pushed back by regulators.

“I am as passionate as ever about the need to change our payments and financial systems,” Mr Marcus said. A series of tweets. “My entrepreneurial DNA has been bothering me to ignore it for so many mornings in a row.”

Mr Marcus founded Zong, a mobile payment start-up that was acquired by digital finance company PayPal. After a rapid growth on PayPal, he was hired by Facebook to lead his messenger app, which reached millions of users.