The heads of these actresses bowed in shame due to husband’s antics

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is in the headlines these days. Her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for making porn and pornographic films. New revelations are happening every day in the pornography case. However, since the arrest of Raj Kundra, his wife Shilpa Shetty has been facing a lot of trolling on social media. Currently going through a difficult situation. It was also said that when the crime branch reached her house for questioning, Shilpa could not handle herself and cried. She is facing a lot of embarrassment due to her husband’s actions. However, Shilpa is not the only one who has her head bowed in shame because of her husbands. The names of many actresses are included in this list.

1. Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree made her debut in the year 1989 with the film Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman Khan was in the lead role with him in this film. Bhagyashree’s head also bowed in shame because of her husband. Her husband Himalaya Dasani was arrested in the year 2019 for being associated with a high-profile gambling racket. Because of which Bhagyashree had to face a lot of embarrassment.

2. Zarina Wahab

Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab is the wife of actor Aditya Pancholi. Aditya Pancholi’s name has been in more controversies than films. Because of which his wife Zarina Wahab has to bear the brunt of it.

3. Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan is the wife of one of the top Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan. Both had done love marriage. But both of them got divorced, ending the marriage of many years. It is said that while living with Sussanne, Hrithik had an affair with Kangana Ranaut. However, there was a lot of controversy between Hrithik and Kangana. Due to which Sussanne Khan had to face embarrassment.

4. Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla is the wife of Gulshan Kumar’s son Bhushan Kumar. Recently, Bhushan Kumar was accused of rape by a model. According to the victim, Bhushan Kumar exploited her on the pretext of getting her work in the T-Series project. However, it was clarified on behalf of Bhushan Kumar that the allegations of the victim are false. But due to all this, Divya Khosla was trolled a lot on social media.

5. Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma is the wife of Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay. She also appears in TV serials. Last year, Mahaakshay was accused of rape by a girl. The victim alleged that both of them were in a relationship in 2015. During this, Mahaakshay made physical relations with her by giving physical shares of marriage. Please tell that Madalsa Sharma is playing the role of Kavya in the TV serial Anupama.



