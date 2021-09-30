The hearing on his guardianship has begun.

Britney Spears’ conservative hearing – the first in the case since July – is underway. The New York Times has reporters in the courtroom and will update as soon as there are developments.

Her fans began arriving more than an hour ahead of schedule, but Spears is not expected to hear at a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles presided over by Judge Brenda Penney. As a conservative, Spears is not required to appear at regular status hearings in the long-running case and usually chose not to. She attended the June 23 hearing, when she spoke publicly about conservatism for the first time, calling it disrespectful and calling for it to end without psychological evaluation. But even in that case she looked far away.

Unlike that hearing, during which live audio from the courtroom was available online for coronavirus protocols, today’s hearing will not be publicly available via stream. (In addition to transferring COVID-19 precautions, Judge Penny expressed dismay at the audio being shared online despite her orders against recording Ms. Spears’ testimony.) Limited members of the public and press to appear in person. has been allowed to happen.

Lawyers on the case – often in double digits, now thanks to the number of parties involved – may appear in person or remotely by video call or phone, as can their clients, Lynn and James Spears, including the singer’s parents. .