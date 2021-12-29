The highest number of cases of Kovid came in the country in twenty one days.

The country has registered a rapid increase in daily cases of infection due to the polymorph of the corona virus, Omicron. The country has recorded 9,195 cases of infection in a day, which is the highest in three weeks. The total number of infected in the country has gone up to 3,48,08,886. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the number of corona cases reported worldwide last week was 11 percent higher than the week before that and America has seen the highest increase in continental countries.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Wednesday, the number of patients undergoing treatment has increased to 77,002 and 302 and after the death of the infected, the death toll has gone up to 4,80,592. The daily cases of corona in the country for 62 days are less than 15 thousand. The number of patients undergoing treatment has increased to 77,002, which is 0.22 percent of the total cases of infection. This rate is the lowest since March 2020. An increase of 1,546 has been registered in the number of patients undergoing treatment for corona in 24 hours. The national recovery rate of patients is 98.40 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The daily infection rate was recorded at 0.79 percent, which is less than two percent since 86 days. So far, a total of 3,42,51,292 people have become infection free and the death rate from corona is 1.38 percent. According to the data of the ministry, out of 302 cases of death due to infection in the country in 24 hours, 244 cases were reported in Kerala and 22 in Maharashtra. A total of 4,80,592 people have died due to infection in the country so far.

Out of which 1,41,476 people died in Maharashtra, 47,066 in Kerala, 38,318 in Karnataka, 36,750 in Tamil Nadu, 25,107 in Delhi, 22,915 in Uttar Pradesh and 19,733 in West Bengal. At the same time, the United Nations Health Agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released on Tuesday that between December 20 and 26, there were about 499 million new cases worldwide. Of these, more than half came to Europe, numbering 284 million. However, cases in Europe registered an increase of only three percent compared to the week before. The WHO said that new cases in the America continental region increased by 39 percent to about 14.8 million. In the US alone, there were more than 11.8 lakh cases, with an increase of 34 percent. With a 7 percent increase in new cases in Africa, the number of infected people increased to about 2,75,000. He said the risk associated with the new polymorph, Omicron, remains high.