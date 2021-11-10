The Hindu Mahasabha brought the soil of Ambala in which Godse was lodged, the president said – lakhs of Hindus were avenged by killing Gandhi

The Hindu Mahasabha, which has been in discussions for the glorification of Nathuram Godse, has now brought the soil from Ambala Jail to Gwalior, where Godse was hanged. Along with this, the organization is also preparing to publicize Godse’s last statement.

The Hindu Mahasabha launched the Godse Study Mala program in Gwalior on Wednesday. During this, the National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bharadwaj said that Godse had avenged lakhs of Hindus by killing Mahatma Gandhi. Bhardwaj said- “Gandhi ji partitioned the country because of the insistence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Nehru ji to become the Prime Minister”. To counteract this, Nathuram Godse was hanged in the jail of Ambala.

He further said- “After inspecting the Ambala jail, I have come here with the soil of the sacrificer. We have to say directly behind this… the Godse statement that has been launched by the study series, there is only one reason behind it that we want to tell to the people that Godse ji had said in the last statement that he had praised Gandhiji. Ended because he could not bear the scene of the time of Partition and put an end to Gandhi”.

Talking to the media, Jaiveer Bharadwaj said that he wants to convey this patriotism of Godse to the people. Because seven lakh thirty two thousand people have sacrificed in the independence of the country. Then the country got independence.

Even before this, Hindu Mahasabha has remained in the discussions in Gwalior due to its love for Godse. Sometimes about Godse’s idol and sometimes for building a library on him. The Congress has always been an attacker on the state government for these works of Hindu Mahasabha. The Congress has also been accusing the state government and the BJP of increasing such acts. However, as soon as the cases come to the fore, the administration has also been seen to take action on it. Now once again the politics of the state can heat up with this step of Hindu Mahasabha.