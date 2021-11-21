The Hindu Mahasabha removed the picture of Narendra Modi from its office in Aligarh against the withdrawal of the agricultural law, the leader told this reason

After the announcement of the withdrawal of three agricultural laws, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has removed the picture of PM Modi from its office in Aligarh and put the picture of VD Savarkar. The officials of the Hindu Mahasabha say that the one who does not talk about one thing, does not have one father. We will not put a picture of such a leader in our office who turns his back on his words. If today we have reversed the agriculture law, tomorrow 370 and laws like CAA and NRC can also be withdrawn.

Keep in mind that on Friday, the Prime Minister decided to withdraw the new Agriculture Act, which was seen to be supported on one side, while some people have expressed displeasure with this decision. In this episode, the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disappeared from the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha office located in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The General Assembly does not agree with the withdrawal of the law.

Although there has been no response from the BJP so far, people associated with the party say that what happened is quite wrong. The Hindutva image is the strength of BJP. If Hindu organizations show such attitude then the image will be shocked.

Hindu Mahasabha national spokesperson Ashok Pandey said that we had put the picture of the Prime Minister on the day when he established peace in Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 from Kashmir. But the way the government has withdrawn all three agricultural laws, it seems that the government has succumbed to the separatists. Till now, the farmers whom the government was calling as separatists, Khalistani goons, by kneeling in front of them, have withdrawn this law under pressure. He said that in this way the government will take back CAA and NRC and Article 370 from Kashmir tomorrow.

He said that if again terrorists sit on dharna with people in Delhi regarding CAA and NRC, then the government will also withdraw this law under pressure. The government has made a difference between its words and actions. Due to this the Prime Minister has broken the trust of the entire country.

The woman office-bearer of the Mahasabha said that she was a big fan of PM Modi. But the king is the one who does not compromise with the principles. Today they are hurt by the decision of the government. What happened was very wrong. He said that the PM sacrificed his principles for the sake of politics.