The History of Steeplechase at the Olympics

One of the most entertaining – and difficult – events in athletics is the steeplechase, with its barriers and water jumps that are reminiscent of those of the horse racing it is named after.

From the 18th century in Ireland, horses and riders raced from steeple to steeple due to their visibility over long distances, with competitors overcoming various obstacles in the countryside along the way. Now contested on the track, the world’s most famous obstacle course is the Grand National, held in Liverpool, England, since 1839.

The track and field event can be attributed to the two-mile cross-country races held at the University of Oxford in the mid-19th century. It was made a track event, with barriers, at the English championships of 1879. The men’s steeplechase has been an Olympic event since 1920, but with varying distances before being standardized at 3,000 meters. The women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase first appeared at the 2008 Beijing Games.

On the track, competitors must cross 28 fixed barriers and seven water jumps. Besides strength and endurance, the best steeplechasers, much like horses, also require superior agility.