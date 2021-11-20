The honorarium of these people increased before the new year, CM announced 7th Pay Commission Latest News: The honorarium of these people has been increased before the new year announced CM has announced

Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the honorarium of District Panchayat President-Vice President, Member and Sarpanch. Officials of the state’s public relations department gave this information on Friday. Officials said that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while addressing the state level Panchayati Raj conference organized at the indoor stadium of Raipur, made several important announcements regarding the rights of the office bearers of Panchayati Raj institutions.

According to the officials, during this period, the Chief Minister increased the honorarium of Sarpanchs from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, the honorarium of District Panchayat Presidents from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, the honorarium of District Panchayat Vice President from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, and Announcement to increase the honorarium of District Panchayat member from Rs.6,000 to Rs.10,000.

The Chief Minister said in the conference that the sarpanches would now have the right to get the works done up to a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Baghel announced to increase the allowance of Rs.200 to Rs.500 to the Panchayats of Gram Panchayats for meeting and to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the Panchayat Minister to consider other demands of the office bearers of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

With regard to providing funds to the district and district panchayat officials, the Chief Minister said that Rs 15 lakh per annum for the president of the district panchayat, Rs 10 lakh for the vice president of the district panchayat, Rs four lakh for the member of the district panchayat, five for the president of the district panchayat. A fund of Rs. 3 lakh will be provided for the vice-president of Janpad Panchayat and Rs. 2 lakh for the member of Janpad Panchayat.

Officials said that Baghel has agreed to spend two crore rupees per year for providing vehicles to the district panchayat president. An additional expenditure of Rs 6.13 crore will be approved for providing vehicles to the Janpad Panchayat President.