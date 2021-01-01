The house became empty when Afghanistan deployed half the air force to protect Amitabh Bachchan

People around the world have been praying for Afghanistan since the Taliban took over. Bollywood also has a long association with Afghanistan as many famous films have been shot there. ‘Khuda Gawah’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi is one of the most memorable films. A sequence of buzkashi (a game played on horses) was filmed in ‘Difficulty’ at Mazar-e-Sharif. The then President of Afghanistan Najibullah Ahmadzai was a big fan of Bollywood megastars. In such a situation, when he was shooting, half of the country’s air force was deployed to his safety.

The team received royal treatment

In 2013, Big Bean shared this whole experience via a Facebook post. Recalling the old days, he wrote, ‘The Soviets left the country and power was handed over to Najibullah Ahmadzai, a big fan of Hindi cinema. He wanted to meet me and we got royal treats. We were treated as VVIP guests at Mazar-e-Sharif and received armed escorts with planes in the beautiful country. The locals, known for their hospitality, loved us in a traditional way. We were not allowed to stay in the hotel. One family vacated their home for us and they moved into a smaller house.

The most memorable journey of Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh further wrote, ‘There were security issues in the tanks and armed soldiers were present everywhere on the streets. Still, it was the most memorable trip of my life. The unit was invited by a group of chiefs. Danny, Blue, Mukul and I arrived by helicopter, along with 5 other helicopters. This ride will not be forgotten. The aerial view of the mountains was breathtaking.

Empty palace

Big Bean wrote, ‘We can see the medieval castle-like structure from a distance. We were taken by the chiefs and taken there because it is a tradition that the feet of the guests should not touch the ground. We were then taken to the grounds where a Buzkashi competition was held for us. Colorful tents were erected, I thought Ivanho was on earth. The chiefs insisted that we stay there all four nights, the palace was emptied and we kept eating and drinking and it was all like a fairy tale. ‘

Called at the President’s residence

At the end of the post, Megastar wrote, ‘We were given gifts. The night before our arrival in India, Najibullah invited us to the President’s residence in Kabul and we were decorated with the ‘Order of Afghanistan’. That evening his uncle sang an Indian raga for us. ‘