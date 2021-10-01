The house inside Bigg Boss 15 photos: Bigg Boss 15 Jungle House: The theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is based on the jungle, meaning contestants have to walk through the jungle before entering the house.

The wait for fans of the popular TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is coming to an end. The 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ will start from today i.e. 2nd October (Saturday). October 2 is the grand premiere night of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will air on Colors Channel at 9:30 p.m. There will be plenty of entertainment during the grand premiere night. Once again Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show.

The theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is based on the jungle, meaning contestants have to walk through the jungle before entering the house. The contestants of ‘Bigg Boss’ get a chance to live a luxury life and this time the members of the house will go on a jungle ride. Filmmaker Omang Kumar and his wife Vanita Omang Kumar have designed Bigg Boss’s house like a jungle.



The house of ‘Bigg Boss’ is designed on the theme of forest. The walls of the house are decorated with pictures of animals and floral wallpaper. The whole house looks like a forest. A large flamingo is built in the center of the living room. At the same time, feathers appear in the bedroom. In addition, special arrangements have been made to install lights inside the house.

The house of ‘Bigg Boss’ has been given the look of a forest. Here you will see lush greenery, beautiful grass, bark and swings hanging from secret doors. There will also be a pond decorated with lotus flowers. The Vishwasun Tree will also be seen to enhance the beauty of the forest. There is also a section for living in this forest and for the kitchen, in which the contestants spend more time. Bamboo has been used to make bathrooms in the house.

All the contestants coming to the house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will get a different experience. This season, there will be plush sofas and chairs available for contestants to use, with many colorful cushions appearing on them.

Big Boss House 15

Bigg Boss house designers Omang Kumar and Vanita Omang Kumar said, “Designing Bigg Boss every year is like a challenge. .

Omang Kumar and Vanita Omang Kumar further said, ‘We have done a lot of new things this season. The house had to be turned into a forest and every corner of the house had to be made like a forest. This time the house has turned into a forest and you will see reflections of trees, beautiful grass, hanging bark swings and animals. The house is designed in a very interesting way and I hope the contestants and the audience will like it.