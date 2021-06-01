The Human Toll of Bearing Witness

This text is a component of the On Tech publication. You’ll be able to enroll right here to obtain it weekdays.

Bystander smartphone movies, just like the one which Darnella Frazier took a 12 months in the past of the homicide of George Floyd, have offered highly effective documentation of acts of racism or police brutality. Telephones and social media have additionally empowered individuals to inform their very own tales and helped convey extra consideration to the mistreatment of Black People.

However Allissa V. Richardson, a professor of journalism and communication on the College of Southern California, says that it’s sufficient already.

Movies like those of the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner in 2014 are essential authorized and historic data, Dr. Richardson stated, however these movies can repeatedly re-expose crime victims, their members of the family and witnesses to their worst moments. They usually could make it appear to be Black People want to supply proof of racist violence to be believed.

“We within the public don’t want these movies anymore,” Dr. Richardson stated. “They belong within the realm of the households and juries.”