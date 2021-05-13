The Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle offers a lot of great games to raise money for COVID-19 relief



Humble Bundle is launching a new bundle to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil, which have lately seen a surge in COVID-19 circumstances. The new Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle is jam-packed with a lot of great games, together with the cult hit RPG Undertale, mind-bending puzzler Baba Is You, turn-based technique games Into the Breach and Wargroove, in addition to ebooks and software program.

Humble Bundle says that each one of the content material within the bundle is value greater than $640, if every thing was bought by itself, however you will get every thing in it for as little as $20.

All of the proceeds from the bundle will go to charities together with Direct Relief, Medical doctors With out Borders (MSF), Worldwide Medical Corps, and GiveIndia, in accordance to Humble Bundle. The bundle can be accessible from now by way of Might nineteenth.

This isn’t Humble Bundle’s first COVID-19 relief bundle — final March, Humble Bundle launched the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle and raised greater than $6.5 million.