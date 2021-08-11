the-hundred-jemimah-rodrigues-debut-in-commentary-box-dinesh-karthik-praised-and-interesting-banter-on-twitter-starts-Jemima Rodrigues after rocking the pitch in the commentary box, Dinesh Karthik said- ‘Never listen to these two’

Indian women’s cricket team’s star batsman Jemimah Rodrigues has done wonders in the commentary box as well as making a splash with her bat in the ongoing The Hundred tournament in England. Let us tell you that 20-year-old Rodriguez has so far scored 241 runs in 5 innings for his team Northern Superchargers in the ongoing tournament. After showing the greatness of the bat on the pitch, he has also tried his hand in commentary by taking time out.

Jemima was seen and heard commenting on the match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit. Apart from former England legend Nasser Hussain, Mark Butcher, Rob Key were also present in the commentary box with him. The Indian woman player shared her commentary box experience on her Twitter handle and also posted several photos.

He wrote that, ‘Great experience…thanks to Sky Cricket for this opportunity…be ready something special is about to happen.’ Commenting on his tweet, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik praised him and said, ‘Well done. You did a great job and it’s nice to see you follow the ‘ONLY’ rule in the commentary box.’

Well done. You were fab. Good to see you follow the ONLY rule in the Comms box as well — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 11, 2021

To which Rodriguez thanked Karthik and asked him, ‘Thanks DK, but the rules? which rules? Nobody told me that there are any rules.’

Thanks DK!!

But rule? What rule? No one informed me that there were rules?! — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 11, 2021

Replying to the Indian woman cricketer, Karthik wrote, ‘You will never listen to Nasir Hussain and Rob Key about ‘Only Rule’. Responding to this in a witty way, Jemima Rodriguez laughed and wrote, ‘That’s what he told me about you, what would you say.’

HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Interesting enough, that’s EXACTLY what they told me about anything you say! https://t.co/Z4G4HU5r8B — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 11, 2021

She hasn’t even thought of that until you’ve put that tweet here. Don’t shoot of her shoulders. ps – did you see that selfie your forehead took with her — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 11, 2021

After this Rob Key also took part in this conversation and said, ‘He (Jemima) laughed fiercely at your dress sense and compared your T-shirts with the curtains of the house.’ Responding to which Karthik said, ‘If you had not tweeted this, then perhaps she (Jemima) would not have even known this. Don’t hold a gun on his shoulder.

Currently, the star player of the Indian women’s team Jemima Rodriguez is currently spending a wonderful time in England. After batting, Rodriguez also thoroughly enjoyed his commentary experience.





