The Hundred Mens Imran Tahir takes 1st remarkable hat-trick as Birmingham Phoenix demolish Welsh Fire lose big Phoenix top on points table – THE HUNDRED: MS Dhoni’s bowler creates history at the age of 42, scalps 5 wickets with a hat-trick; top team

The Hundred Mens Imran Tahir takes 1st remarkable hat-trick as Birmingham Phoenix demolish Welsh Fire

Imran Tahir created history on the night of Monday, 9 August 2021 in The Hundred Men’s Competition. He became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in this tournament. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings’ star bowler Imran Tahir took 5 wickets for 25 runs in 19 balls. He bowled 10 balls dot.

Imran Tahir has achieved this feat at the age of 42 years and 135 days. He is the oldest bowler to take a hat-trick in this format and T20. Imran Tahir’s brilliant bowling helped Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 93 runs and reached the top of the points table of the tournament. In this match played at Edgbaston’s Birmingham, Welsh Fire won the toss and elected to bowl.

Birmingham Phoenix made a huge score of 184 runs in 100 balls for 5 wickets. Chasing the target, the team of Welsh Fire was all out for just 91 runs in 74 balls. Ian Cockbain was the highest scorer for the Welsh Fire team, captained by Ben Duckett.

He scored 32 runs in 25 balls. Ben Duckett scored 16 runs in 10 balls. Apart from him, only Graeme White (14 runs, 9 balls) could touch the double figure. Three batsmen could not even open the account. Earlier, Birmingham Phoenix did not start well.

Opener Finn Allen returned to the pavilion on a personal score of just 2 runs. When he got out, the team had scored 17 runs in 11 balls. After this, Will Smeed and captain Moeen Ali shared a 44-ball 92-run partnership for the second wicket.

Moeen Ali was dismissed for 59 runs in 28 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. Liam Livingstone, who came in his place, also presented his batting skills. He scored 31 runs in 19 balls with the help of 2 fours and 2 sixes. He shared 47 runs in 28 balls with Will for the third wicket.

Will scored an unbeaten 65 off 38 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes. David Payne took 3 wickets for 38 runs in 20 balls for Welsh Fire. Imran Tahir was adjudged player of the match.

After this win, Birmingham Phoenix’s team has 8 points in 6 matches. She has reached the top of the points table. Trent Rockets is at number two. They also have 8 points in 6 matches, but their net run rate is less than Birmingham Phoenix.





