The Hundred Mens Mumbai Indians WicketKeeper Quinton de Kock hits 31 ball fifty loses Rohit Sharma opener Chris Lynn Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers – The Hundred: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper rained fours, hit fifty in 31 balls; Rohit Sharma’s opener team lost by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock completed his fifty in 31 balls on the night of 7 August at The Hundred Men’s Competition. On the back of his unbeaten 72, Southern Brave beat Northern Superchargers by 5 wickets. The special thing is that like Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn is also a part of Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

In the match played at The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton, Northern Superchargers won the toss and decided to bat. He scored 128 runs in 100 balls for 6 wickets. Dan Vilas was the highest scorer from his side. He scored 35 runs in 24 balls. Chris Lynn scored 26 runs in 22 balls. Chasing the target, Southern Brave won the match by scoring 131 runs for 5 wickets with 5 balls to spare. Quinton de Kock hit 9 fours and a six during his 45-ball knock for Southern Braves.

Southern Brave got off to a good start. Paul Stirling and Chris Lynn added 36 runs in 21 balls for the first wicket. Sterling scored 20 runs in 12 balls with the help of 2 fours and a six. However, captain James Vince, who came in his place, could not touch the double figure and was dismissed for 8 runs in 12 balls.

When James Vince got out, Southern Brave had to score 76 runs in 62 balls. Alex Davis came to bat in place of Vince. Davis, along with Deacock, took the score beyond 100. Davis scored 14 runs in 14 balls.

When he got out, Southern Brave’s score was 101 for 3 in 71 balls. However, after this the team lost 2 more wickets within 8 runs. After this, Chris Jordan along with De Kock gave the team victory with 5 balls to spare.

Chris Jordan gave the team victory by hitting a six off the 95th ball. Chris Jordan picked up this ball from the bottom of the bat and hit Chris Lynn and the ball went straight outside the boundary.





